Man taken into custody at PV Walmart following disorderly disturbance

At the Walmart Supercenter off Glassford Hill in Prescott Valley, a man was taken into custody by police for allegedly damaging a truck’s window in the parking lot of the adjacent Maverick gas station Monday night.

Prescott Valley Police responded to the Walmart with reports of a disorderly disturbance.

According to witness reports, the man allegedly broke out the truck’s window, then ran across the street into Walmart. Maverick employees cleaning up the remains of the window near the entrance of the convenience store said the window was smashed using a blunt object of some sort.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

By the time the suspect was arrested around 5:30 p.m., there were at least six Prescott Valley Police Department vehicles parked near the Walmart’s entrance. Sergeant Mike Williams with PVPD said the number of police vehicles was due to the sheer size of the building where the disturbance occurred.

“We go to disturbances all the time, but it’s the building,” he said. The incident is currently under a felony investigation, Williams said.