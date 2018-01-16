Bears shock rival Mingus at home 3-1 in double OT

Serena Pelaez’ goal in the 100th minute was more icing on the cake than necessary, but it surely felt good nonetheless, as the Bradshaw Mountain girls’ soccer team beat rival Mingus 3-1 in a double-overtime thriller Tuesday night.

It is the fourth win in the last six matches for the No. 11-ranked Bears, which entered Tuesday night’s match in Cottonwood with a not-so-shiny 0-11 mark against the Marauders since the 2007-08 season, according to maxpreps.com.

Carmen DeAlba put Bradshaw Mountain (8-4-1, 3-1-1 Grand Canyon) on the board first with a score in the 21st minute off an assist from Pelaez.

Mingus (5-10-2, 1-4 Grand Canyon) scored in the 70th minute to tie the match, 1-1, and force overtime.

In the second 10-minute overtime period, Alexis Clynes scored in the 91st minute off an assist from Amy Estrada to make it 2-1 and the Bears never trailed again.

“We finally decided to play,” Bradshaw Mountain head coach John Sterling said about his club’s effort in the second overtime period.

It is the first win over Mingus in Sterling’s eight-year career patrolling the sidelines in Prescott Valley.

Pelaez’ goal, which came with 11 seconds left in the match, was assisted by Bradshaw Mountain goalkeeper Delaney Johnson, who punted the ball from her own goal and watched Pelaez take it the rest of the way.

UP NEXT

The Bears have two home matches remaining on the schedule against Mohave on Thursday and Seton Catholic (Jan. 20) before they travel to cross-town rival Prescott on Tuesday, Jan. 23, to wrap up the regular season schedule.

Thursday’s home match against Mohave is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

