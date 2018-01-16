Chick-fil-A opens Jan. 18 in Prescott Valley; first 100 guests could win free food

When the stand-alone Chick-fil-A restaurant opens on Thursday, Jan. 18, the first 100 adult guests in line have the opportunity to receive a free year’s supply of Chick-fil-A, officials said.

The restaurant is located at 5773 E. Highway 69. The line officially opens at 6 a.m. on Jan. 17 as a Chick-fil-A First 100 Campout, according to a news release.

If more than 100 people are onsite when the line officially opens at 6 a.m. on Jan. 17 a drawing will be held to randomly select the first 100. Those chosen will be need to camp out until the grand opening in order to secure their winning spot. During the afternoon of the First 100 event there will be a charity activity for campers to participate in while they wait, officials said.

The new establishment brings about 80 jobs to the area, said the press release put out by PV franchise owner Sarah Rodriguez. She also will be collecting new and gently used children’s books during the grand opening to benefit Granville Elementary School.