Pile burning smoke coming from top of Mingus Mountain

The Verde Ranger Fire District will continue its "fuels treatment" Tuesday through Thursday.

Ignitions started today on Mingus Mountain for 25 acres which is causing more visible amounts of smoke in the air.

Original Post

Verde Ranger District fire managers plan to continue fuels treatments on Mingus Mountain from Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 16-18, weather conditions permitting.

Benefits from these treatments help to reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to the wildland urban interface and increase ecosystem and community resilience, a news release states.

Mingus Mountain piles are located at the end of Forest Road 104A, approximately 2 miles east of Mingus Summit Day Use.

Burning of debris left over from thinning projects require moisture in the surrounding vegetation and typically produces much lighter smoke than broadcast burning. Pile burning is one piece of the ongoing fuels reduction work in the Prescott basin.

All prescribed fires activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/prescott or call 928-567-4121.