Bears remain in playoff hunt, take care of region foe Mingus 3-1

For the Bradshaw Mountain boys’ soccer team, it’s inching closer to do-or-die time. But for at least another day, the No. 22-ranked Bears likely aren’t in danger of missing the postseason.

Bradshaw Mountain took care of business on senior night Wednesday, defeating Mingus, 3-1, in Grand Canyon region play at Bob Pavlich Field in Prescott Valley to stay within striking distance of qualifying for state.

Only the Top 8-ranked teams at the end of the regular season automatically advance to the 16-team state tournament. Sixteen other teams ranked below the Top 8 will suit up for one play-in match, with the eight winners moving on to the state bracket.

On Wednesday, Tryston Cohan, Robert Etue and Brandon Fischer scored a goal apiece to lift the hosts, who were tied 1-1 with Mingus at halftime before taking control in the second half. Bradshaw Mountain seniors Tyler Calia, Alex Cruz and Cristian Lugo and Fischer were honored before the match.

UP NEXT

The Bears (6-4, 3-1 Grand Canyon) have two regular-season matches left, including 6 p.m. Friday at region leader and No. 9 Mohave (8-0-2, 3-0-1 Grand Canyon) and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, at crosstown rival Prescott (5-4, 1-2).

Mingus (4-5-1, 2-2 Grand Canyon) visits Coconino (3-6-1, 1-4 Grand Canyon) at 3 p.m. today in Flagstaff.

The Marauders will close out the season at 5 p.m. Jan. 23, versus No. 14 Flagstaff (5-2-2, 3-0-1 Grand Canyon) in Cottonwood.

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.