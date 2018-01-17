Burglary suspects sought; tools worth several thousand dollars stolen

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is seeking any information the public may have regarding the theft of tools worth several thousand dollars from a construction site off Old Senator Road in Prescott.

Deputies were dispatched to the site near Rattlesnake Way on Friday, Jan. 5.

The reporting party indicated the theft occurred between 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, and 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5. The unknown suspects forced entry into a work trailer on the site and stole tools belonging to at least five victims, according to a news release. A black Ford F150 had been seen in the area occupied by two older white men and could possibly be involved. The investigation is ongoing.

Some of the many items stolen include:

(Type, make/model, overall color)

Stapler, Makita, blue Drill, DeWalt, yellow Stapler, Senco, red Generator, Next-Gen 3500watt, yellow Air hoses, various Batteries for power tools, Ridgid, black Jig Saw, Ridgid, black 3 saws, Skil, red Saw, Skil Big Foot Nail Gun, Porter Cable, gray 3 Nail Guns, Hitachi A-32, green Nail Gun, Senco Palm Nailer, gray Saw, Husqvarna 12” ($1,200 value), orange Compressor, Rigid 110v Pancake, orange Multiple Extension Cords

Anyone with information on this theft is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232. A tip to Silent Witness resulting in the arrest of a suspect or suspects in this case, becomes eligible for a cash reward. Refer to case 18-000467.