Corridor Calendar: Week of Jan. 17, 2018

Produce will be Jan. 17 and 25 at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, from 7 - 9 a.m.



Spaghetti Dinner will be held on Jan. 19, 4 - 6 p.m. at the Cordes Lakes Com-munity Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. Cost is $5.50 per person and in-cludes salad, spaghetti, garlic bread, dessert, and coffee or tea. Other beverages are available at additional cost.



Spirit Paint & Sip will feature the Wish Tree at the 50’s Diner on Jan. 23, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Cost for supplies and instruction is $25.

Valentine Day’s Lunch will be held at Mayer Meals on Wheels, 10051 S. Miami, 11:30 a.m., Feb. 14. Bring your sweetheart for a sweetheart of a lunch.

Register for the Meals on Wheels National Walk-a-Thon by calling 928-632-7511. The event is set for March 10.



U.S. Flag retirement. A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open Mon/Fri 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) for worn U.S. flags. Flags that are ready to be retired will be collected by American Legion Post 122 at the store and retired with dignity.

WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the pub-lished Community Events list.

Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 - 7 p.m. to either eat there or take-out.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Mondays at 7 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Beading is Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the first and third Friday at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth St. in Mayer.

Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies; help is here.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds their outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meeting locations vary each month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the main location at 11975 South Highway 69.



American Legion meets on the third Friday of the month at 1 p.m. at Cordes Lakes Community Center.