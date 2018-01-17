Learn about PV water system with council

The 18-year-old elevators at the Civic Center may get some “cosmetic enhancements” after the Prescott Valley Town Council mulls over some bid specifications at its Work-Study Session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, in the Prescott Valley Public Library auditorium.

Town staff sent out an informal email request for quotes on the work in November and received only one, from TOMAR Elevator Components, Inc. for $26,008.

The town is required to conduct a formal bid process for work that exceeds $16,000, and requests went out again with no bids returned.

Council members will discuss the elevator restoration efforts on panels and flooring, the bid, and the $102,500 Fiscal Year 2017-18 budget item for the Elevators Rehab Project.

The second item on the agenda is a presentation on water basics by PV Utilities Director Neil Wadsworth. He will cover the history of the town’s utilities.

“We’ll talk about what we do in terms of what the water system is, our wastewater treatment plant, and how it works. We’ll give an overall summary of the infrastructure we have and how we maintain it,” Wadsworth said.

This is the second half of a water presentation that included a presentation on water resources by John Munderloh, Water Resources manager, in December.