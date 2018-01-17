Prescott Valley in Brief: Movie substitution at D-H Library on Jan. 23

Movie substitution at D-H Library on Jan. 23

Dewey-Humboldt Town Library has postponed the movie scheduled for Grown-up Movie Night, “Only the Brave,” because this film won’t be released by the studios for public showings until February. Instead, the January movie will be “Battle of the Sexes,” starring Emma Watson and Steve Carrell, showing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, downstairs in the J. W. Mitchell Room. Snacks provided by the D-H Friends of the Library.

Traffic study topic of Jan. 23 open house

The Town of Prescott Valley will hold an open house-style public meeting on the results of its recent Glassford Hill Road Corridor Traffic Study.

The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, in the Crystal Room, third floor, Prescott Valley Public Library.

Town staff will be available to provide information on the study and talk with citizens about proposed options for safety, traffic flow, access, signals and other concerns.

Library Friends book sale Feb. 9-10

The first 2018 Friends of the Prescott Valley Public Library Book sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. There will be lots of fiction and non-fiction and, for the first time in many years, a significant young adult collection for sale. Stop by the library and browse through the selection. For more information, call 928-759-3096.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild meeting Feb. 5

On Monday, Feb. 5, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Carolyn O’Bagy Davis. She is a writer, lecturer and curator and will present a program on Goldie Tracy Richmond and her quilts.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), Prescott Valley. The event is free, and refreshments will be available.



For information, contact Karen at 928-830-2565.

Origami classes in February

Learn the rewarding pastime of origami. The Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, is offering a four-week class, meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays (Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22). Learn basic key origami folds to prepare for complicated folds. Practice following instructions to create beautiful and majestic patterns of different types of animals and other nature totems. An opportunity to complete an origami mobile project will be available for those who are interested.

Space is limited, and registration is required. Register online at pvlib.net, Creative Aging Classes. Classes are held in the library’s Glassford Hill Room. For more information, call 928-759-6189.

This LSTA project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Archaeological Society meeting Jan. 20

Arizona Archaeological Society, Yavapai Chapter, meets at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Smoki Museum Pueblo meeting room, 147 N. Arizona Ave. Prescott.

This is a one-time schedule change to accommodate our speaker, Dave Dove, who will speak on pottery identification. His talk will be followed by a pottery tour of the Smoki Museum by Cindy Gresser.

For information, email charlesstroh@yahoo.com.

2018 Women’s March on Prescott is Jan. 20

Set for noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the courthouse plaza in Prescott, this non-partisan, peaceful march supports the women’s marches in the United States and across the world, advocating legislation and policies for human rights and other issues.

These concerns include women’s rights, immigration reform, healthcare reform, reproductive issues, the natural environment, LGBTQ rights, racial equality, freedom of religion and worker’s rights.

Learn more on Facebook at Women’s March on Prescott, visit the blog www.Whyimarchprescott.blogspot.com or email womensmarchprescott@gmail.com.

Ham radio licensing test is Jan. 20

The Yavapai Amateur Radio Club offers periodic license testing for all classes of amateur radio license. The upcoming test session will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. The location is the Jeep Posse Building, 1200 Commerce Drive in Pioneer Park, Prescott. The building is behind the outdoor hockey rink. Look for the large antenna.

An entry-level class scheduled to begin in February will prepare participants for the “Technician” level license. The two-day class is Saturday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, March 3. A test session is scheduled for March 17.

For more information or to pre-register for the test (strongly recommended), visit http://www.w7yrc.org/arrl-vec/. Follow the steps to use the on-line, pre-registration form.

Chamber Players concert is Jan. 21

The Prescott Chamber Players Society presents their annual winter concert of classical music at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott.

The selection of chamber music will appeal to everyone who enjoys classical music. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, visit www.prescottchamberplayers.com or call 214-392-8344.

HUSD parent workshops slated

Humboldt Unified School District is offering several parenting classes in January.

• Growth and Development of Boys, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 and Thursday, Jan. 25 at Lake Valley Elementary School Library, 3900 N. Starlight Drive. Free childcare is available on-site.

Growth and Development teaches basic hygiene, including the use of hygiene products. It also includes separate videos teaching boys’ body parts and functions to boys, and girls’ body parts and functions to girls. Middle school aged students will be presented with both the boy and girl sections during this workshop. Parents are encouraged to bring their students.

• Parenting Children with Anger Issues, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23 at Mountain View Elementary Library, 8601 E. Loos Drive.

This workshop will identify the purpose of anger, how it turns into a detriment rather than a benefit and specific techniques to redirect anger into more productive and safe expressions. Parents, teachers and guardians are encouraged to bring short examples of situations they are dealing with, in order to discuss and address real life examples. Free childcare is available for all three classes.

RSVP for all classes to Kelly Lee at 928-759-5109 or Kelly.lee@humboldtunified.com.

These workshops and classes are free of charge and sponsored by HUSD and MatForce.

Fad diets topic of Jan. 18 talk

Popular or fad diets are quick fixes for long-term weight and nutrition problems. Although they can lead to short-term weight loss, fad diets lack the essential components for successful long-term weight changes. Join Mary Treasure, registered dietetic technician at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, as she reviews several popular fad diets and the proven ways to have long-term success!

Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, Prescott Valley Public Library, Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Prescott Valley.

Call 928-708-4636 to register. For more information call 928-759-3040. This is a free event.

Federal employment workshop in January

The Prescott Valley Public Library will be partnering with the Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System to host a “Federal Employment Workshop.” This workshop is designed to help veterans navigate USAJOBS and “How to apply for Federal Employment.”

This is a two-part program, with the first part covering “translating military service to civilian employment.” Forms will be provided along with instructions and what documentation is needed for federal employment. The second part of the federal employment workshop will provide one on one assistance. There will be two Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists to assist veterans.

This will take place in the Glassford Hill Room from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. Space is limited and registration is required. Please register online at pvlib.net, Federal Employment Workshop. You must attend first class in order to attend second class.

For more information, call 928-759-6196.

Public Library book club meets Jan. 18

The PVPL Book Club will be starting 2018 by reading and discussing “The Nest” a novel by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney. The group will meet each month on the third Thursday at 10:30 a.m.



If you’re looking for a book club to join, check us out on Jan. 18, in the Glassford Hill Room. Book clubs prove that books bring people together and the New Year is a perfect time to join our book club.

The following books will be discussed:

• Jan. 18 — The Nest by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

• Feb. 15 — Swing Time by Zadie Smith

• March 15 — The Light Between Oceans by M. Stedman

• April 19 — Small Great Things by Jodie Picoult

Diabetes focus of workshop series

Start the new year off right by participating in the Diabetes Self-Management Program, a workshop designed to help those with diabetes better control their health offers six sessions.

The workshop is free. Sessions will be held Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., beginning Jan. 18 and ending Feb. 22, at the New Horizons Disability Empowerment Systems, 9400 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley.

These sessions, held once a week for 2.5 hours, are facilitated by two trained leaders, one or both of whom have a health condition themselves. This is not a lecture course and sessions are highly interactive. Caregivers and family members are welcome to attend.

Topics include: eating healthy, physical activity, hyper/hypoglycemia, foot care, monitoring blood glucose, effective communication with your healthcare team and action planning.

Space is limited. To register, contact Rachel Mills at 928-442-5372.

‘Hellraising’ lecture Jan. 19

“Hellraising, Heroic and Hidden Women of the Old West,” will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, in the Prescott Valley Public Library’s auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

One of Arizona’s most honored and respected journalists, Jana Bommersbach, will take you on a verbal tour discussing some of the amazing women who came to the West in 1800s. Meeting these women, such as Donaldina Cameron, Biddy Mason, Sharlot Hall, and Pearl Hart, you will never think of the Old West the same again!

This is a free event and registration is not required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Live ‘Price is Right’ is Jan. 19

The suspense of live competition. The thrill of the showcase. The drama of guessing the actual retail price without going over. It all comes together at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, when Yavapai College Performing Arts Center presents The Price is Right Live.

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games from television’s longest-running and most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase!



Playing to near sold out audiences for more than 10 years, The Price Is Right Live has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right is the longest-running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers. This on-stage traveling version gives fans the chance to experience the same fun and winning excitement up close and in-person.

Tickets for The Price is Right Live start at $29. For reservations or more information, please contact the YCPAC Box Office, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, Prescott, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 928-776-2000 (or 877-928-4253 toll free) or visit www.ycpac.com.

Next Monday night movie Jan. 22

The next Monday night movie will be “Nights in Rodanthe” (PG-13).

An unhappily married woman retreats to an inn on the North Carolina coast, where she meets a doctor who’s struggling with his own crisis of conscience. Based on Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling novel.

Runtime - 97 minutes. Cast: Diane Lane, Richard Gere, Christopher Meloni, Viola Davis, Scott Glenn.

It will show at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22, in the Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium. Call 928-759-3040.

Family Tech Talk Night is Jan. 25

Glassford Hill Middle School is hosting a Family Tech Talk Night: inspiring digital responsibility from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, in the auditorium, 691 Panther Path, Prescott Valley.

For additional information, contact Robin Rojas, GHMS PTO president, at 928-759-4655 or email glassfordhillpto@humboldtunified.com.

PV library coffee, conversation Jan. 26

Graham Chapman of Monty Python once said, “You see, I don’t believe that libraries should be drab places where people sit in silence; that has been the main reason for our policy of employing wild animals as librarians.”



If you’d like to find out more about how your local library functions, or just meet some wild animals, come to our first monthly “Coffee and Conversation with the Librarians and (new) Director” at the Prescott Valley Public Library on Friday, Jan. 26, from 9-10 a.m. in the Crystal Room of the Library.

You may be surprised to learn that they don’t just sit and read all day. Monthly “Coffee and Conversation with the Librarians and Director” will be held on the fourth Friday of the month from 9-10 a.m.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Robert Burns Dinner slated for Jan. 26

The Scottish American Military Society Post 1297, a not-for-profit veterans organization in Prescott, announces the Robert Burns Dinner will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26.

Robert Burns is Scotland’s national poet and his work and life is traditionally celebrated at this time on his birthday all around the world.

This is an evening of traditional food, entertainment, dancers, poetry and bagpiping.

Reservations and pre-purchase of tickets are required. Adults $45. Tickets must be purchased prior to Jan. 19.

Tickets are available by calling 928-458-7822 or 928-717-4421.

Scottish formal attire if you have it. The event will be held at the Hassayampa Inn’s Mariana Room, 122 E. Gurley St.

Town looking for volunteers

Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors

This is a volunteer position appointed by the Town Council. The MPC facilitates financing of selected capital projects for the town. Related experience is desirable. Preference will be given to those applicants who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits, but applicants living outside the town limits will also be considered.

Arts and Culture Commission

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications for all of these are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

Free well water testing in Dewey-Humboldt

Responding to an overwhelming demand following the first two rounds of the Well Water Testing Kit Program, the Town of Dewey-Humboldt is offering to residents of the town, who have not previously participated, free testing of drinking water sampling from local resident’s well systems.

While they last (first come, first served), sample bottles can be reserved in advance for pickup at Town Hall from 8 a.m. until noon, Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 21-23. Residents are encouraged to return the filled bottles the same day they are picked up, but they must be returned by noon on Friday, Feb. 23 in order to be transported to Nortest Analytical Laboratories in Flagstaff for testing.

Nortest Laboratories will email the results directly to participating residents when testing is completed.

Drinking water testing includes copper, lead and arsenic.

RSVP to Steven Brown or Beth Evans at 928-632-7362 to reserve your water sample kit, indicating the day you will pick up the kit.

Workshops set for local nonprofits

In preparation for their annual competitive grants processes, the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County and the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona invite representatives of local nonprofit organizations, public schools, municipalities and Tribal entities to attend one of four upcoming grant workshops in Prescott and Sedona. Topics to be covered at the workshops include application instructions, eligibility requirements, guidelines and an overview of the online grants center and application process.

All four workshops are scheduled in January and attendance is mandatory for any organization wishing to apply for grants. Registration is required and space is limited. The workshops are free and open to all nonprofit representatives.

Grant Application Workshop – Camp Verde, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 18. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. Camp Verde Library, Terracotta Room, 130 Black Bridge Rd, Camp Verde. RSVP online at SedonaGrantsJan18.eventbrite.com.

Grant Application Workshop – Prescott Valley, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 19. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. Prescott Valley Library, Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Prescott. RSVP online at YavapaiGrantsJan19.eventbrite.com.

The 2018 competitive grant process will begin Friday, Feb. 9, with final applications due no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, March 2. Grant applicants must provide services within Yavapai County geographic boundaries.

The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County awarded $488,437 through the 2017 competitive grants process and Arizona Reads Now, its early childhood literacy project. Grant funding may be awarded in interest areas including youth programs, social services, healthcare, eye care, music and art, the environment, and to support local law enforcement agencies’ canine units.

Local staff are available to answer questions and assist nonprofit organizations during the application process. For more information, contact Regional Philanthropic Advisor Lisa Sahady at 928-583-7815 or LSahady@azfoundation.org. Visit Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County’s website at www.azfoundation.org/Yavapai.