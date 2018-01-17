PVPD works at Starbucks?

Starbucks at 3322 N. Glassford Hill Road had a “new employee” for an hour and a half on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Sgt. Jason Kaufman, of the Prescott Valley Police Department Support Services Section, assumed the role of barista at the drive-thru window from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., during the monthly Coffee With a Cop event. The tip jar showed that he performed admirably; all tips went to other employees.

Coffee With a Cop is an opportunity for the public to interact with police officers and other town officials in a casual, non-threatening way, where conversation is pleasant and informative. The next Coffee With a Cop will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 5707 E. Highway 69. The public is invited, and coffee is free.

Information provided by PV police.