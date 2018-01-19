Bears doubled up by Mohave; visit rival Prescott Tuesday

The Bradshaw Mountain boys’ soccer team couldn’t pull off an upset of No. 10-ranked and Grand Canyon region frontrunner Mohave Friday night, falling 4-2 in a pivotal match in Bullhead City.

The No. 20 Bears (6-7, 3-2 Grand Canyon) now almost certainly must beat rival Prescott (6-5, 2-3 Grand Canyon), ranked 24th, next week to qualify for the state play-in tournament.

Against Mohave (9-0-2, 4-0-1), Bradshaw Mountain was tied with the Thunderbirds, 1-1, at halftime. In the second half, Mohave claimed a 2-1 lead, but the Bears would rally to knot it at 2-2.

The match turned when the Thunderbirds converted a penalty kick and later scored a fourth goal once Bradshaw Mountain had pushed up the field on an attempt to equalize.

Robert Etue and Brandon Fischer scored a goal apiece for the visiting Bears. Etue tallied off a free kick from Geo de los Santos, and Fischer netted his goal on a penalty kick after de los Santos had been fouled in the penalty area.

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain visits crosstown rival Prescott at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, for their season finale at Bill Shepard Field.

Mohave travels to Phoenix to take on non-region opponent and No. 3-ranked Cortez (8-1-1) at 2 p.m. today. The Thunderbirds will be playing their third match in five days.

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.