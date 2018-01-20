Quad Cities in Brief: Jail tax extension topic of Jan. 23 meeting

Yavapai County Supervisor Jack R. Smith has announced that he has scheduled a Community Meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The meeting will be held at the Stepping Stones Conference Room, 6719 E. 2nd St., Prescott Valley.

Smith will be discussing local issues and initiatives facing Yavapai County, including the upcoming ballot measure that is requesting a continuation of the quarter-cent Jail District sales tax.

“This current sales tax pays for nearly half of all jail operations. It is vital we support our men and women in law enforcement by ensuring this funding continues,” he said.

This is an open event and all are welcome to attend.

For more information, call 928-771-3209.

Free tax preparation service available

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Library’s Crystal Room, third floor, 7401 E. Civic Circle, as well as 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Catholic Charities, 434 W. Gurley St.

Appointments are recommended. For more information contact Prescott Valley 928-460-9895 or Prescott 928-778-2531.

To qualify for assistance, your income must be less than $54,000 and you must have no more than $25,000 in self-employment expenses (Schedule C).

Items you must bring: Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents, proof of identification (such as state issued pictured ID) for you and your spouse, individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN) if you don’t have a SSN, birth dates for you, your spouse and depends on the tax return, wage and earnings statement(s) Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc from all employers and any other income, interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099), Form 1095-A (if you have health coverage thru the marketplace), proof of bank account routing numbers and account numbers for Direct Deposit, (such as a blank check) and total paid for daycare and the daycare provider’s tax ID.

If you are married filing jointly, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms.

Priceless prom project needs attire donations

The Priceless Prom Project sponsored by North Star Youth Partnership, a program of Catholic Charities, is collecting donations to provide students in need with free prom attire.

At this time the group is in need of gently-used formal dresses, women’s dress shoes, purses and jewelry. They also need suits, tuxedos and men’s dress shoes. Individuals may also give cash donations, gift cards for hairstyles and manicures and volunteer their time.

Collection of donated items will continue through March. Contact Crystal Koons at 928-708-7268 or ckoons@cc-az.org for more information. Items may be brought directly to Catholic Charities, 434 W. Gurley St., Prescott, and donation receipts can be provided to donors.

Last year more than 500 dresses were collected, along with men’s attire, accessories and gift cards. Dates for the 2018 distribution are currently being scheduled.

Prescott Center for the Arts opens scholarship competition

Prescott Center for the Arts is proud to announce the 36th annual Scholarship Competition is open for registration. The competition is open to all students in Yavapai County who are between 10 and 18 years old as of Jan. 1, 2018.

Competitions in drama, musical theater, piano, voice and winds, brass and percussion categories will be held during March and April at various Prescott venues. The art competition registration and exhibit will be in late March and April in the PCA Art Gallery.

For complete details and online registration, visit www.pca-az.net and select the Youth & Education tab and then the Scholarship tab. Entries for the performing arts competitions close on Feb. 1. Registration for the visual art competition will be March 26 and 27. It is important to follow the registration rules to be able to enter the competitions.