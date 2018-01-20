Stars outshine Suns; 9 Salt Lake players score in double figures

Just past the midway point of the 2017-18 season, the Northern Arizona Suns on Saturday night began playing a stretch of 15 of their last 24 games at Prescott Valley Event Center.

However, it didn’t go nearly as well as planned against the Salt Lake City Stars.

The Suns lost their second straight contest after rattling off a season-high four-game winning streak, succumbing to a red-hot shooting Salt Lake squad, 130-112, to drop 5-1/2 games behind the idle Pacific Division-leading South Bay Lakers.

Northern Arizona (11-16 record), which had not played at PV Event Center since Dec. 22, fell to 4-7 at home and 4-2 all-time against the Stars. Salt Lake, which owns the NBA Gatorade League’s worst record at 6-25, has now won two in a row with a revamped lineup.

“We just can’t get one [win] here at home,” first-year Suns coach Cody Toppert said. “They [Stars] have a fairly decent squad, and they wanted it more than us. To me, it’s just about respecting your opponent. They’ve got three Two-Way guys [NBA to G League], two Drafted guys and a Signee. We played to their record, even though this is a completely different team.”

Nine of the Stars’ 10 players who dressed scored in double figures, led by forward Erik McCree’s 19 points (7 of 13 field goals, 3 of 6 from 3-point range), shooting guard Naz Mitrou-Long’s 18 points (6 for 11 from beyond the arc) and reserve Deonte Burton’s 18 points (2 for 3 3-pointers, 6 of 6 free throws).

Salt Lake center Tony Bradley chimed in with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, freeing up the perimeter players to do their damage.

“It’s been over the last two weeks [that we overhauled our lineup], and it started with Erik McCree, who we signed on a Two Way [deal],” said Stars coach Martin Schiller, who credited Toppert for the job he’s done with the Suns. “And then the next Two Way with [starting forward] Georges Niang, and got Naz Long back, who wasn’t a Two Way before with the Jazz. So, it was kind of everything coming together, plus [reserve center] Diamond Stone in a trade. It’s a different outlook.”

In the first half, the Stars converted 9 of 18 3-pointers for an impressive 50 percent, and they continued their torrid pace after intermission, going on an 11-0 run to open the third thanks to three consecutive treys. Salt Lake ended the game by shooting 19 of 36 from beyond the arc (53 percent) and converting 50 of 85 field goals (59 percent).

“They just came out and made a lot of shots,” Suns forward Mike Young said. “They were feeling it early, and they got into a groove. And it’s really tough to get teams out of their groove when they get into a groove like that. The beginning of the third kind of killed us. We couldn’t really bounce back from that.”

Meanwhile, the Suns had six players score in double figures, but they couldn’t get it together defensively to contain the Stars’ outstanding shooters. Suns starting forward Danuel House led all scorers with 27 points (9 of 20 field goals, 6 of 8 free throws). Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson followed with 16 points off the bench on 7 of 11 shooting.

House netted 21 points in the first half, knocking down 8 of 11 field goals (2 of 2 3-pointers, 3 for 3 free throws). However, he said after the game that he cares more about the team winning than his personal accomplishments.

“In the next game we’ve just got to do a better job of communicating and matching up with a man [defensively],” House said. “We’ve just got to get back in transition defense. But the Stars are working together and clicking with their new players. You’ve got to commend the staff and the head coach.”

SOLAR FLARES

The Suns played for just the 10th time at PV Event Center this season. That’s the fewest home games of any G League team at midseason. … Phoenix reassigned forward Davon Reed (6-foot-6, 210 pounds) to Northern Arizona for the third time this season on Saturday. Reed started and scored 10 points in nearly 30 minutes. The Suns are now 4-1 when Reed plays. … Salt Lake, which owns the worst record in the G League, snapped a four-game losing streak Friday night, beating the Agua Caliente Clippers, 115-98, in California.

UP NEXT

Northern Arizona continues its three-game home stand at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, when it takes on the Midwest Division-leading Oklahoma City Blue (16-12) in the Suns’ inaugural Kids’ Day Game.

Salt Lake City will play host to the Grand Rapids Drive at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lifetime Activities Center’s Bruin Arena.