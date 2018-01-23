Bradshaw Mountain High closed on Wednesday

Because of an ongoing issue with its heating system, Bradshaw Mountain High School will be closed on Wednesday, according to Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter.

Here’s his statement:

"Bradshaw Mountain High School is currently experiencing an issue with its heating system. For the safety of our students and staff BMHS will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 24 due to the heating issue. The district is currently working with our vendors to resolve the situation. All other schools in the district will be on a regular Wednesday schedule tomorrow. Updates will be posted throughout the day on the school and districts Facebook page and website."

(Editor's note: This post has been updated to clarify that the heating system issue is not related to a natural gas outage at a nearby neighborhood.)