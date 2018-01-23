Four arrested on gun and drug charges at Prescott Valley motel

Four people were arrested Friday, Jan. 19, and booked on drug and weapon charges after police responded to a motel on a report of a pregnant woman unconscious, said Sgt. Jason Kaufman, spokesman for the Prescott Valley Police Department.

At approximately 11:34 a.m., PVPD officers responded to the America’s Best Motel, 8383 E. Highway 69 in Prescott Valley, to assist the fire department with a pregnant woman who was reportedly unconscious in the lobby.

According to management of the motel, the woman -- later identified as Brandi J. Beck, 36, of Prescott Valley -- had been staying at the motel.

When police arrived, they found she wasn’t in the lobby and went to her room to check on her. There, police found three other people: Aaron Diaz Moreno, 24; Adan Diaz-Moreno, 29; and Alisa Hunt, 34, all listed as transients from Arizona, Kaufman said.

While police were in the motel room, officers saw two glass pipes with burnt residue, as well as some white crystalline residue in plain view on a dresser, Kaufman said.

Police questioned all occupants of the room and learned from Aaron Diaz-Moreno that there was heroin, as well as methamphetamine in the roof, Kaufman said.

A search turned up 13 grams of heroin, 1 gram of methamphetamine, various glass pipes used for smoking methamphetamine and heroin, a Hi-Point .40 caliber handgun and $206.

Aaron Diaz-Moreno, Adan Diaz-Moreno and Hunt were all arrested and booked into the Yavapai County jail.



Aaron Diaz-Moreno was booked for possession dangerous drugs, possession for sale of dangerous drugs, possession of a narcotic drug, possession for sale of a narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and weapons misconduct.

Adan Diaz-Moreno was booked for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alisa Hunt was booked for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After being medically cleared from the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott Valley due to her pregnancy, Brandi Beck was booked into the jail on charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing a false name to police and a felony warrant for failure to appear on previous drug charges, issued from Yavapai County Superior Court.

— The Daily Courier