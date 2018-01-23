Obituary: James Dean Herbert II

James Dean Herbert II left this earth unexpectedly on Jan. 9, 2018, at the age of 58 in Peeples Valley, Arizona. He is survived by his five children, Jennifer Gonzales (Raymond), Brandy Herbert, Trina Stewart (Tony), James Dean Herbert III and Shealyn Herbert; brother, Mitch Little; nephews, Zach and Joshua Herbert; and his 12 grandchildren. Our dad, often referred to as “Dean” or “Deano,” was a great dad who always woke up with a smile and gave you a big bear hug. Dean was loved by many, was a true patriot and a family legend (as long as you were up for a painful game of arm wrestling or slug bug that you had no chance of winning!) Dean was an incredibly proud and humble man who always took care of others before himself. Born in East Lansing, Michigan, Dean moved to Reno, Nevada, and then landed in Wickenburg, Arizona, where he quickly proved himself as a trendsetter and a star athlete. Our dad was easily one of the hardest working people that most will ever meet in their lifetime. He began his culinary career at the Gold Nugget in Wickenburg, where he was found to be a quick study and excelled in the kitchen. Dean spent his 20’s, 30’s and 40’s advancing his career as a chef and worked his entire life to become an achieved Certified Executive Chef, eventually investing his heart and soul in Deano’s Sweet Potato Café in Prescott, Arizona. There are no words for how much Dean will be missed, but instead of grieving, we will honor him as he would have wanted, by celebrating his life. A Graveside Service will be on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at 2 p.m., Genung Cemetery, 18275 State Highway 89, Peeples Valley, Arizona. All Friends, Family and Fans of Deano are welcome to attend. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Sign the online guestbook at www.ruffnerwakelin.com.

— Information provided by survivors