Prescott hoists Rivalry Cup Trophy for 1st time in 4 years

Badgers should qualify for state play-in round

Prescott’s boys’ soccer team picked up its biggest win of the 2017-18 season on the regular campaign’s final day Tuesday night at Bill Shepard Field, edging area rival Bradshaw Mountain, 3-2, to hoist the Rivalry Cup Trophy for the first time in four years.

The Badgers will find out at 10 a.m. today whether they have qualified for the 4A state play-in tournament on Thursday.

The 25th-ranked Badgers, who won only two power-point matches per season from 2014-15 through 2016-17, rebounded nicely this winter under first-year coach Phil Reid, compiling a 7-5 overall record and a 3-3 mark in the Grand Canyon region. Prescott’s seven wins are the most for the program since it registered seven in 2013-14.

“I would probably credit that [our turnaround] to the help of the athletic staff, the athletic director [Missy Townsend], the parents,” said Reid, who previously coached at Bradshaw Mountain. “We got the parents on board very early in the summer, and they bought into the vision that I had, and we started working. And these players committed to the program, committed to learning the game, and worked at it.”

Bradshaw Mountain (6-6, 3-3), which entered Tuesday’s Grand Canyon region match ranked 20th in 4A, will learn its state play-in fate today, too.

“We absolutely could still make it in,” first-year Bears coach Bruce Giles said. “My team played a fantastic game [against Prescott], and I could not be more proud.”

Just 16 teams qualify for the 4A state tournament, with the Top 8-ranked squads earning automatic berths and the final eight reaching state by way of the 16-team play-in tourney.

By beating the Bears, Prescott should make the play-in round, which pairs the Nos. 9 through 24th-ranked teams in one-match playoffs. Only the winners of these eight matches advance to state, where they are seeded into the single-elimination bracket with the Top 8.

“With this win, we have a very good chance of getting in [to the play-in round],” Reid said. “We had a strong schedule, but we may be in at No. 24.”

On Tuesday, three different Badgers scored a goal, including Claudio Orozco 3 minutes into the match, Spencer Hewitt on an incredible 20-yard line-drive via Westen Tenney with 3 minutes left in the first half, and senior captain Ian Becke with the eventual game-winner inside of 8-1/2 minutes to go in regulation.

“Ian just gutted it out,” Reid said of Becke’s winner. “It was a turnover from Bradshaw. Ian collected the ball right in front of the 18 [yard line] and drove it home.”

Bradshaw Mountain never led, but the Bears twice tied the Badgers. With Bradshaw Mountain trailing 1-0 with 9 minutes remaining in the first half, Bears forward Brandon Fischer knotted it on a laser in the box off a rebound. Hewitt made it 2-1 Prescott at halftime before the Bears’ Dillon Harwood scored the equalizer 10 minutes into the second half on a brilliant shot akin to Hewitt’s. That evened the score at 2-2 and set up the exciting finish.

After the match, Prescott regained the Rivalry Cup trophy, which it hadn’t won since 2014. The circulating trophy will stay in a case at the high school until next year’s game. Reid inaugurated the Rivalry Cup match in 2006, and Prescott now has a one-game lead in the 13-match series.

“They wanted to bring the rival cup back to Prescott, and this was icing on the cake — getting it done and now having a chance at a play-in game,” Reid said of his Badgers players. “I just enjoyed the game. It was good football. It was two good teams that played, and played well.”

