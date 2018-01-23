Silas sets all-time 3-point mark in NAZ Suns comeback victory

Silas passes Omari Johnson for 10th all-time in 3-pointers made

Xavier Silas led all scorers with 30 points on six 3-pointers, Josh Gray added 28 and the Northern Arizona Suns overcame a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat visiting Oklahoma City 118-114 on Tuesday morning.

It is the largest comeback of the season for the Suns (12-16), which trailed 106-87 after Blue guard Bryce Alford hit a 3-pointer with 8:32 remaining in the game.

Northern Arizona responded with a 27-8 run capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from Silas to give the Suns a 114-111 lead with 1:18 to play and they never trailed again.

Silas, who was also 10 for 10 from the free-throw line, surpassed Omari Johnson on Tuesday for 10th on the all-time list in shots made from beyond the arc (347) in league history.

Gray was 9 of 16 from the field, including seven 3-pointers, and narrowly missed a double-double with nine assists.

Danuel House scored 24 points on six 3-pointers, while Archie Goodwin added 13 points and grabbed six rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench.

The Suns were outscored 60-28 in the paint and were outrebounded 55-40, but turned the ball over only nine times.

For Oklahoma City (16-14), Dakari Johnson had 28 points on 13 of 16 shooting from the field, while Alford and P.J. Dozier each recorded a double-double. Alford had 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Dozier scored 17 and grabbed 13 boards in the loss.

UP NEXT

Northern Arizona remains five games back of first-place South Bay (17-11) in the Pacific Division and will see the Agua Caliente Clippers on Friday, Jan. 26, at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is sports editor for The Daily Courier, the Prescott Valley Tribune and the Chino Valley Review. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Email bbergner@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.