Silas sets all-time 3-point mark in NAZ Suns comeback victory

Northern Arizona's Xavier Silas takes a 3-pointer as the Suns face the South Bay Lakers on Dec. 5, 2017, in Prescott Valley. Silas scored 30 points on six 3-pointers in a 118-114 win over the Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Prescott Valley. The Suns’ forward surpasses Omari Johnson for 10th all-time in league history for 3-pointers made in a career. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, File)

By Brian M. Bergner Jr.

  • Originally Published: January 23, 2018 8:43 p.m.

    Young students from all over the Prescott and Prescott Valley area attended the NBA Gatorade League game between the Northern Arizona Suns and the Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Prescott Valley. (Matt Hinshaw/NAZ Suns)

    Silas passes Omari Johnson for 10th all-time in 3-pointers made

    Xavier Silas led all scorers with 30 points on six 3-pointers, Josh Gray added 28 and the Northern Arizona Suns overcame a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat visiting Oklahoma City 118-114 on Tuesday morning.

    It is the largest comeback of the season for the Suns (12-16), which trailed 106-87 after Blue guard Bryce Alford hit a 3-pointer with 8:32 remaining in the game.

    Northern Arizona responded with a 27-8 run capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from Silas to give the Suns a 114-111 lead with 1:18 to play and they never trailed again.

    Silas, who was also 10 for 10 from the free-throw line, surpassed Omari Johnson on Tuesday for 10th on the all-time list in shots made from beyond the arc (347) in league history.

    Gray was 9 of 16 from the field, including seven 3-pointers, and narrowly missed a double-double with nine assists.

    Danuel House scored 24 points on six 3-pointers, while Archie Goodwin added 13 points and grabbed six rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench.

    The Suns were outscored 60-28 in the paint and were outrebounded 55-40, but turned the ball over only nine times.

    For Oklahoma City (16-14), Dakari Johnson had 28 points on 13 of 16 shooting from the field, while Alford and P.J. Dozier each recorded a double-double. Alford had 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Dozier scored 17 and grabbed 13 boards in the loss.

    UP NEXT

    Northern Arizona remains five games back of first-place South Bay (17-11) in the Pacific Division and will see the Agua Caliente Clippers on Friday, Jan. 26, at the Prescott Valley Event Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

