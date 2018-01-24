Corridor Briefs: Week of Jan. 24, 2018

Produce will be Jan. 25 at the Community Center. Doors open at 7 a.m. and close at 9.



Valentine Day’s Lunch will be held at Mayer Meals on Wheels, 10051 S. Miami, at 11:30 on Feb. 14. Bring your sweetheart for a sweetheart of a lunch.

STORYTIME at Cordes Lakes Library is every Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Register for the Meals on Wheels National Walk-a-Thon by calling them at 928-632-7511. This will be taking place on March 10.



Meet & Greet Horseshoe Tournament will be held by CLCA on Feb. 17 starting at noon. It will be at the intersection of Brahma and Fremont, near the Cordes Baseball Park. This is a free event and there will be food, drinks, games, activities, etc. Donations are greatly appreciated and will benefit the Cordes Lakes Community Association. Come and meet the new board. If you need more information, contact Nick at 808-330-8287.

U.S. Flag retirement – A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open Monday/Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.



WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 7 p.m. to either eat there or take-out.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Monday at 7 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the first and third Friday at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.



Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds its outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members' homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at members’ homes and varies by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the main location at 11975 S. Highway 69.



American Legion meets on the third Friday of the month at 1 p.m. at Cordes Lakes Community Center.