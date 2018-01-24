HUSD Student of the Week: Castiel

Castiel is a wonderful, energetic, and kind Bright Futures preschool boy! He has made great strides in all of his preschool skills: academics, social abilities, and in his overall development.

Castiel continually brings a sense of positivity and joy to the classroom and to his peers. He encourages those who may be struggling, he participates in classroom activities, and he loves to learn.

Castiel is truly a fantastic student and is an asset to the classroom environment!

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.