Orchard Ranch owner wants to double its RV, mobile home

The Orchard Ranch Manufactured Home and Recreational Vehicles Resort, currently with 430 spaces, wants to expand and build another 493 spaces.

The Final Development Plan for Phase 2A of the resort will come before the Prescott Valley Town Council at its meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, in the Prescott Valley Public Library auditorium.

The town annexed the resort’s current 430 spaces in 2003 and rezoned the original 44 acres along with an additional 65 acres from residential, conditional use permit to commercial; general sales and services-Planned Area Development.

In December 2016, Mark Wirth, developer, requested a zoning map change on 67 acres north of the resort, approved by council in March 2017 following annexation of the property the month prior in February 2017.

Wirth is now asking for approval for the first 210 spaces on about 37 acres located west of Fain Road where Sarah Jane Lane ends. The memo from Community Development Director Richard Parker and Joe Scott, planner, indicates a mix of the uses with long-term leases and overnight spaces provided in 14 spaces.

Primary access will be at Sarah Jane Road off Fain Road, but traffic also will connect with the older portion of the Resort.

Council is requiring, as a condition of the rezoning, to remit to the town, on a monthly basis, a 2 percent “surcharge” against gross rents collected from renters.

In other business, the council will look at a donation agreement with the Prescott Valley Pickleball Association for construction of four to six courts. The organization is committed to raising $140,000 to cover the costs.

Council will review and possibly adopt two policies, one on using social media, one on an unmanned aircraft system program. It will also consider approving a 40th Anniversary logo and street pole banner.

The final agenda item relates to an agreement with Johnston Engineering Co. for forensic engineering services to look at repair cost estimates for the HVAC system in the library building including classrooms and administrative offices of Yavapai College/Northern Arizona University.

The meeting takes place in the library auditorium located at 7401 E. Civic Circle.