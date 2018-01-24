Prescott Valley in Brief: Library Friends book sale Feb. 9-10

Library Friends book sale Feb. 9-10

The first 2018 Friends of the Prescott Valley Public Library Book sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. There will be lots of fiction and non-fiction and, for the first time in many years, a significant young adult collection for sale. Stop by the library and browse through the selection. For more information, call 928-759-3096.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild meeting Feb. 5

On Monday, Feb. 5, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Carolyn O’Bagy Davis. She is a writer, lecturer and curator and will present a program on Goldie Tracy Richmond and her quilts.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), Prescott Valley. The event is free, and refreshments will be available.



For information, contact Karen at 928-830-2565.

Origami classes in February

Learn the rewarding pastime of origami. The Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, is offering a four-week class, meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays (Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22). Learn basic key origami folds to prepare for complicated folds. Practice following instructions to create beautiful and majestic patterns of different types of animals and other nature totems. An opportunity to complete an origami mobile project will be available for those who are interested.

Space is limited, and registration is required. Register online at pvlib.net, Creative Aging Classes. Classes are held in the library’s Glassford Hill Room. For more information, call 928-759-6189.

This LSTA project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

HUSD parent workshops slated

Humboldt Unified School District is offering several parenting classes in January.

• Growth and Development of Boys, continues from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25 at Lake Valley Elementary School Library, 3900 N. Starlight Drive. Free childcare is available on-site.

Growth and Development teaches basic hygiene, including the use of hygiene products. It also includes separate videos teaching boys’ body parts and functions to boys, and girls’ body parts and functions to girls. Middle school aged students will be presented with both the boy and girl sections during this workshop. Parents are encouraged to bring their students.

RSVP for all classes to Kelly Lee at 928-759-5109 or Kelly.lee@humboldtunified.com.

These workshops and classes are free of charge and sponsored by HUSD and MatForce.

Federal employment workshop in January

The Prescott Valley Public Library will be partnering with the Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System to host a “Federal Employment Workshop.” This workshop is designed to help veterans navigate USAJOBS and “How to apply for Federal Employment.”

This is a two-part program, with the first part covering “translating military service to civilian employment.” Forms will be provided along with instructions and what documentation is needed for federal employment. The second part of the federal employment workshop will provide one on one assistance. There will be two Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists to assist veterans.

The first meeting was Jan. 18; this continues in the Glassford Hill Room from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. Space is limited and registration is required. Please register online at pvlib.net, Federal Employment Workshop. You must attend first class in order to attend second class.

For more information, call 928-759-6196.

Diabetes focus of workshop series

Start the new year off right by participating in the Diabetes Self-Management Program, a workshop designed to help those with diabetes better control their health offers six sessions.

The workshop is free. Sessions will be held Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. ending Feb. 22, at the New Horizons Disability Empowerment Systems, 9400 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley.

These sessions, held once a week for 2.5 hours, are facilitated by two trained leaders, one or both of whom have a health condition themselves. This is not a lecture course and sessions are highly interactive. Caregivers and family members are welcome to attend.

Topics include: eating healthy, physical activity, hyper/hypoglycemia, foot care, monitoring blood glucose, effective communication with your healthcare team and action planning.

Space is limited. To register, contact Rachel Mills at 928-442-5372.

Family Tech Talk Night is Jan. 25

Glassford Hill Middle School is hosting a Family Tech Talk Night: inspiring digital responsibility from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, in the auditorium, 691 Panther Path, Prescott Valley.

For additional information, contact Robin Rojas, GHMS PTO president, at 928-759-4655 or email glassfordhillpto@humboldtunified.com.

PV library coffee, conversation Jan. 26

Graham Chapman of Monty Python once said, “You see, I don’t believe that libraries should be drab places where people sit in silence; that has been the main reason for our policy of employing wild animals as librarians.”



If you’d like to find out more about how your local library functions, or just meet some wild animals, come to our first monthly “Coffee and Conversation with the Librarians and (new) Director” at the Prescott Valley Public Library on Friday, Jan. 26, from 9-10 a.m. in the Crystal Room of the Library.

You may be surprised to learn that they don’t just sit and read all day. Monthly “Coffee and Conversation with the Librarians and Director” will be held on the fourth Friday of the month from 9-10 a.m.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Robert Burns Dinner slated for Jan. 26

The Scottish American Military Society Post 1297, a not-for-profit veterans organization in Prescott, announces the Robert Burns Dinner will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26.

Robert Burns is Scotland’s national poet and his work and life is traditionally celebrated at this time on his birthday all around the world.

This is an evening of traditional food, entertainment, dancers, poetry and bagpiping.

Reservations and pre-purchase of tickets are required. Adults $45. Tickets must be purchased prior to Jan. 19.

Tickets are available by calling 928-458-7822 or 928-717-4421.

Scottish formal attire if you have it. The event will be held at the Hassayampa Inn’s Mariana Room, 122 E. Gurley St.

Free well water testing in Dewey-Humboldt

Responding to an overwhelming demand following the first two rounds of the Well Water Testing Kit Program, the Town of Dewey-Humboldt is offering to residents of the town, who have not previously participated, free testing of drinking water sampling from local resident’s well systems.

While they last (first come, first served), sample bottles can be reserved in advance for pickup at Town Hall from 8 a.m. until noon, Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 21-23. Residents are encouraged to return the filled bottles the same day they are picked up, but they must be returned by noon on Friday, Feb. 23 in order to be transported to Nortest Analytical Laboratories in Flagstaff for testing.

Nortest Laboratories will email the results directly to participating residents when testing is completed.

Drinking water testing includes copper, lead and arsenic.

RSVP to Steven Brown or Beth Evans at 928-632-7362 to reserve your water sample kit, indicating the day you will pick up the kit.

Spaghetti dinner and raffle is Feb. 24

The American Legion Gary Streeter Post 108 Auxiliary, of Prescott Valley, would like to invite members of the community to join us for a special spaghetti dinner which will include a raffle, silent auctions and door prizes from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer, Prescott Valley.



The cost of the dinner is $10 each. The raffle is being held for a military statue and tickets for the raffle can be purchased for $5 each or five for $20. The proceeds from the event will be used to sponsor our candidates to Girl’s State in the summer. To obtain tickets for this event, call 928-759-9385.

Monday night movie ‘Home Again’ Feb. 5

Prescott Valley Public Library’s Monday Night Movie at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5 will be Home Again (PG13). Recently separated gal moves to L.A., where she invites three young men to stay in her guesthouse. Her new life gets even more complicated when her estranged husband reenters the picture. Reese Witherspoon, Nat Wolff, Jon Rudnitsky, Pico Alexander, Lake Bell.

Qigong class at library

The Prescott Valley Public Library is hosting a Qigong workshop. Dennis and Gerry will be teaching a Qigong class for all ages and fitness levels. There will be an introduction on Qigong, followed by different flowing forms. There will also be several advanced students there for everyone to watch and follow. The class will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, third-floor Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle Drive.

For more information, call 928-759-3040. This is a free event. No registration required.

PVPL Book Club’s next meeting is Feb. 15

For February the PVPL Book Club will be reading and discussing “Swing Time” a novel by Zadie Smith. This group meets each month 10:30 a.m. on the third Thursday. Pick up your copy and join us on Feb. 15.

The following books will be discussed:

• March 15 - “The Light Between Oceans” by M. Stedman.

• April 19 - “Small Great Things” by Jodie Picoult.

Introduction to computers this month

Prescott Valley Public Library is offering a three-week class from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 13, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27. In this fun, hands-on course you will learn all the basic computer skills including using the mouse and keyboard, working with Microsoft Windows 7 and 10, using Microsoft Word, surfing the internet and using email. This course is ideal for someone who has a little experience with the computer but wants to know more.

Space is limited and registration is required. Please register online at pvlib.net, Computer Classes. Classes are held in the library’s PC Lab, 7401 E Civic Circle. For more information, call 928-759-6187.

Family Tech Talk Night is Jan. 25

Glassford Hill Middle School (GHMS) is hosting a Family Tech Talk Night, focused on inspiring digital responsibility, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, GHMS Auditorium, 691 Panther Path, Prescott Valley. For additional information, contact Robin Rojas, GHMS PTO president, at 928-759-4655 or email glassfordhillpto@humboldtunified.com.

PVPL Afterthoughts Book Club meets

The PVPL Afterthoughts Book Club will be start in February by reading and discussing “A Man Called Ove” a novel by Fredrik Backman. The group will meet each month at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday. Book clubs prove that books bring people together and this is a perfect time to join our book club.

On March 27, “The Storied Life of AJ Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin will be discussed.

Town looking for volunteers

Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors

This is a volunteer position appointed by the Town Council. The MPC facilitates financing of selected capital projects for the Town. Related experience is desirable. Preference will be given to those applicants who live and reside within Prescott Valley town limits, but applicants living outside the town limits will also be considered.

Arts and Culture Commission

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, those residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Board of Adjustment

This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring general knowledge of zoning concepts and Town Codes. Applicants must live and reside within the Town of Prescott Valley.

The purpose of this Board is to interpret and enforce town code regarding zoning and code regulations.

Applications are available at the town manager’s office, on the 4th floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

Introduction to meditation for older adults

Research has shown that the practice of meditation provides significant physical and emotional health benefits. “Introduction to Meditation for Older Adults” is an opportunity to get to know more about it with a group of your peers. The Senior Peer Program of West Yavapai Guidance Clinic is offering a free 4-week class 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesdays starting Jan. 24, and ending Feb. 14, at West Yavapai Guidance Clinic, 505 S. Cortez St. Space is limited; registration required: Connie Boston, 928-445-5211 ex. 2672 or email c.boston@wygc.org.

MatForce Lunch ‘n Learn Jan. 25

MatForce is sponsoring a “Lunch ‘n Learn” that will explore the reasons why youth report that they use drugs and alcohol. According to the 2016 Arizona Youth Survey, 44 percent of youth in Yavapai County who report using drugs and alcohol say the reason they use is to deal with stress. This lunch and learn will explore the causes of youth depression, anxiety and stress and how to teach children effective coping skills.

This presentation will be a panel discussion of five professionals: Lisa Blythe, regional director, First Things First; Courtney Osterfelt, executive director, The Teen Launch Pad; Obsidian DeLau, family and child counselor, West Yavapai Guidance Clinic; and Stephanie Hillig, principal, Prescott High School. The discussion will be facilitated by John Schuderer, chair of the Suicide Prevention Coalition. Participants will be given the opportunity to ask questions to the panel members.

The presentation will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, in the Verde Room, second floor of the Yavapai County Building, 10 S. 6th Street in Cottonwood, and the Board of Supervisor Building, 1015 Fair Street in Prescott.

The presentation is free and open to the public.



For more information contact MatForce at 928-708-0100 or online at matforce.org.

‘Natural & Safer Ways to Maintain Your Health’ is Jan. 25

“Natural & Safer Ways to Maintain Your Health” is a free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive in Prescott.

Presenter Lois Eaton, Joyful Health, will explain the meaning of naturopathic medicine; and will talk about organic and non-GMO foods and where to save money; how to recognize when a heart attack may be happening; a good way to avoid the flu, and new concepts coming in medicine.

RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us.



Prescott Audubon presentation is Jan. 25

Our upcoming Windows on Nature presentation will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. The program will be “The White Mountains of Eastern Arizona.” The speaker, David Moll is a photographer, naturalist, birder and longtime PAS member. David’s presentations are always filled with facts, exceptional photos and personal antidotes of his wildlife experiences. The meeting will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Avenue. For more information, visit www.prescottaudubon.org.



‘Making happiness a habit’ classes

Learn how to pump up your emotional fitness. Consider attending an 8-week class, offered free of charge by the Senior Peer Program of West Yavapai Guidance Clinic. “Making Happiness a Habit” helps you take charge, reminding you that YOU can determine your happiness and well-being. Classes are from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Mondays starting Jan. 29, and ending March 19, at Samaritan Village Tower, 1075 Ruth St., Prescott. Space is limited; registration required: Connie Boston, 928-445-5211 ext. 2672 or email c.boston@wygc.org.