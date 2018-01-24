Weight loss: Has it ever been easy?

Myth or Fact? • Low fat or fat free means no calories. Myth. • Fast foods can be a healthy choice and it is OK for you to eat them when dieting. Fact. Not every day, of course, and in moderation. • Certain foods, like grapefruit, celery, or cabbage soup, can burn fat and make you lose weight. Myth.

If the word “easy” is in the advertisement for a new diet, that’s a good clue the diet is a fad and not likely to be effective.

Mary Treasure, DTR, a certified dietetic technician from Yavapai Regional Medical Center, explained to about 15 people at the Prescott Valley Public Library on Jan. 18, that, bottom line, weight loss occurs when energy intake (calories) is less than energy expenditure.



What works best is a “healthy plate” that has a variety of vegetables in many different colors, limited red meat, and some carbohydrates.

One way to spot a fad diet is to look at what, if any, research backs it. Creators of bad diets do not have to present credible research studies, Treasure said.

Most diets have some good points and some bad points. The Paleo Diet, for instance, relies on food that must be hunted, fished or gathered, exceeds the recommend quantities of fat and protein, and is short on carbohydrates, maybe even short on vitamins, she reports.

Nutritionists have taken several positions on the Atkins Diet which is high in protein and fat, and low in carbohydrates. One basis of this diet is that low fat consumption often leads to feelings of hunger. To stave off that desire to eat, clients eat more protein.

“This is true, but then your body adjusts,” Treasure said, adding that more recently, Atkins allows some good carbs.

One attendee said 20 years ago she lost 30 pounds, but then had to go on cholesterol medication.

The Slim Fast diet involves eating six times a day, with two servings of Slim Fast powder or drinks. It is a portion-controlled, structured program that can be expensive for some.

A ketogenic diet promises extreme amounts of weight loss while eating a diet high in fats, low in carbohydrates. Without the carbs, the body begins to burn fats in three days and the result is ketosis. Insulin prevents fat from entering the blood stream, with consequences that include an increase in blood pressure and nutrient deficiencies.

Several people had tried the South Beach Diet, which Treasure said wasn’t all that bad. It is based on eating lean protein, healthy fat, vegetables, fiber-rich carbs and whole grains. Treasure said the USDA recommendation for caloric intake is 1,200 calories per day, and this diet requires a lower calorie intake.

The Grapefruit Diet has been around since the 1930s, and purports that grapefruits contain an enzyme that burns fat. The diet requires eating grapefruit at every meal and is low on carbs with 800 calories allowed per day.

“Not many people follow this anymore,” Treasure said.

The body needs fat for insulation and for the brain to work properly. It needs carbohydrates for energy. Oftentimes when people decrease their carbs, the body will think “starvation” and start burning muscle tissue, and metabolism slows. When regular eating resumes, the body gains fat.

So what works? Treasure said a healthy plate that follows the USDA recommended food portions, with lots of color from a variety of vegetables. Limit the red meat consumption, she added.

And for those who can’t stand vegetables, she recommends adding some kale or spinach to fruit smoothies, and to try riced cauliflower, which tastes and looks just like mashed potatoes.