Fraud suspect charges $30K on stolen credit card; sought by deputies

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward for whoever is able to help them find a man suspected of going on a spending spree with a Cornville resident’s credit card.



Between Nov. 20 and Nov. 22, 2017, a credit card was stolen from a mail box in Cornville located in the 1500 block of S. Koch Ranch Rd., according to a news release. The legal card holder/victim was not aware of the theft or illegal use of his card until a payment was requested by the credit card company earlier this month. At that time, the victim told credit card personnel that he never received the card and subsequently filed a fraud notice with the credit company.

Over several weeks between Nov. 22 and the later part of December, the suspect used the card more than 150 times throughout the Verde Valley and Prescott area before it was cancelled, totaling more than $30,000 in purchases, the release states. Some of the fraud transactions were conducted in Cottonwood area businesses, including Walgreen’s, Fry’s Market, Walmart and JCPenney.

Deputies started an investigation and were able to obtain photos from video surveillance of the suspect directly identified as the purchaser of property using the victim’s stolen card.

Deputies describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic man between the age of 20 and 35, between 125 and 165 pounds and between 5 feet seven inches and 6 feet tall. He has brownish colored hair and what appears to be facial hair along his jaw line, the release states. Several surveillance videos show him wearing a dark colored hat with a light colored emblem embroidered on it. Some of the videos also show him pushing a young child in a stroller, possibly 2 to 6 years old.





If anyone has information on the identity of this man and/or his whereabouts, please call the sheriff’s office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232. A tip given directly to Silent Witness becomes eligible for a $500 cash reward. Refer to case no. 18-000321.