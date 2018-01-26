Deputies seeking owner of apparent stolen property

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return a number of power tools and related items to their rightful owner(s).

The items were found in a wash near Morgan Trail in Chino Valley by a couple out for a walk during the last week of December, according to a news release. The couple noticed the stash of tools hidden and believed they were likely stolen items.

Deputies recovered the property and have since conducted record checks, case reviews, and notification to local police agencies, in an attempt to find the rightful owner, according to the YCSO. These efforts, so far, have not been successful.

Items found include two DeWalt saws along with a Craftsmen tool box, which contained several battery powered Craftsmen tools, chargers and batteries.

Deputies would like to locate the owner(s) of these tools as soon as possible as part of their ongoing investigation into recent burglaries around the Quad Cities. If anyone can identify these items, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 – refer to case 17-046254. Descriptions of the items are intentionally vague so that the rightful owner may provide further details proving ownership.