Birth Announcements: Week of Jan. 28, 2018

Violet Kiernan Marie Spencer, a 6 lb., 2 oz. girl, was born Thursday, Jan. 18, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Alyssa Brown and Jacob Spencer of Prescott Valley.

Kayden Jay Summers, an 8 lb. boy, was born Tuesday, Jan. 23, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Brittani Lorig and Jonathan Summers of Prescott Valley.

Haylie Renee Vail, 7 lb., 12 oz. girl was born Monday, Jan. 15, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to D’ven Byers and Jacob Vail of Chino Valley.

Xirma Skye Woodruff, a 5 lb., 13 oz. girl, was born Friday, Jan. 20, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Miranda Fast of Prescott Valley.