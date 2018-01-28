Yavapai softball finishes 3-2 at Nevada tourney

The Yavapai College softball team opened its 2018 season with a 3-2 record at the College of Southern Nevada Kickoff Classic Friday and Saturday in Henderson, Nevada.

After going 3-0 on Friday in wins over defending NJCAA national tournament runner-up Salt Lake Community College, Utah State-Eastern and El Paso CC, the Roughriders stumbled Saturday in a 13-4 loss to College of Southern Idaho and a 3-1 setback to Snow College.

Offensively for the tournament, Yavapai was led in part by cleanup hitter Jaydee Boursaw, who registered two home runs, two singles, five RBIs and two runs scored.

Freshman Makea-Al Kaluau may have stolen the spotlight, however, racking up a combined six hits, including three homers, a triple, a double and a single, to go along with six RBIs and five runs scored.

Kalee Mabray followed with six hits of her own, including five singles and a double, and four runs scored.

On the pitching slab for the tourney, freshman Jaya Allen and sophomore ace Kiana Spencer started two games apiece. Santana Parra started the other. Spencer fared the best, allowing a combined four earned runs and 10 hits, while striking out 12, and posting a 3.00 ERA.

UP NEXT

Yavapai starts the Arizona Conference (ACCAC) portion of its schedule with a doubleheader at 1 and 3 p.m. at South Mountain CC in Phoenix.