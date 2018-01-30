Bradshaw Mountain edges Badgers as postseason nears

Bradshaw Mountain’s girls’ basketball team outscored area rival Prescott by nine points in the second half and escaped the pesky Badgers, 47-43, Tuesday night in a 4A Grand Canyon region showdown that was the Bears’ regular-season home finale.

On Senior Night, in the first of the Bears’ three games this week, they moved closer to solidifying a 4A state play-in tournament berth at Gary Kunow Gym in Prescott Valley.

The No. 15-ranked Bears are jockeying for a home game in the play-in round Feb. 8, while the No. 24 Badgers are merely trying to stave off postseason elimination. Only the Top 8-ranked squads at the end of the season automatically qualify for state.

The Nos. 9 through 24th-ranked teams get paired into the single-elimination play-in round. Each of the Nos. 9 through 16 seeds hosts a play-in contest.

Bradshaw Mountain has now won three in a row, improving to 13-9 overall and 6-4 in region. Prescott, which dropped to 9-15 and 2-8, has lost four straight.

Three Bears scored in double figures, paced by junior forward Rylee Bundrick’s double-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds and a steal. Senior point guard Mica Nellis added 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals, and center Delanie Clark pitched in with 11 points, three rebounds and a block.

Prescott senior guard Theresa Gutierrez led the Badgers with 18 points, three steals and two assists. Senior point guard Abigail Chartier chimed in with 14 points, seven assists, three rebounds and a block. Molly Courtright added seven points and five boards.

The Bears own a 2-0 record against Prescott this season, and they will play them one more time Tuesday, Feb. 6. Bradshaw Mountain squeaked past Prescott, 38-33, Dec. 29 at the Lady Badgers Winter Classic.

UP NEXT

Prescott concludes the regular season with a road contest and a home game, both in region. The Badgers travel to Bullhead City Friday to take on Mohave (3-13, 0-11) at 5:30 p.m., then host Bradshaw Mountain at 7 p.m. Feb. 6.

Bradshaw Mountain ends the regular campaign with three road games, including two in region and one in conference. Before their third showdown with Prescott, the Bears visit No. 18 Lee Williams (8-7, 5-5) at 5:30 p.m. today, Jan. 31, followed by a trip to Chandler to face 4A No. 1 Seton Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday.

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.