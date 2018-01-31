Bears claw closer to hosting state play-in game, beat Vols 46-38

The Bradshaw Mountain girls’ basketball team picked up an important power-point game victory in its Grand Canyon region finale at Lee Williams, topping the Volunteers 46-38 in Kingman on Wednesday night.

The 4A No. 15-ranked Bears extended their winning streak to four and stayed in the hunt for a home game in the state play-in round Thursday, Feb. 8.

Bradshaw Mountain, which swept the season series from the Vols, improved to 14-9 overall and 7-4 in region. No. 18 Lee Williams dipped to 9-12 and 5-7.

Guard Berlin Cormey led the Bears offensively with 16 points on four 3-pointers. Jessyca Cambalon added 12 points on three treys.

“The girls played very well after such an emotional game last night,” said Bradshaw Mountain coach Rick Haltom, referring to the Bears’ 47-43 win over rival Prescott on senior night Tuesday. “I like where we are heading.”

Only the Top 8-ranked squads at the end of the season automatically qualify for the state tournament. The Nos. 9 through 24th-ranked teams get paired into the single-elimination play-in round. Each of the Nos. 9 through 16 seeds hosts a play-in contest.

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain visits defending 4A state champion and No. 1-ranked Seton Catholic (22-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in Chandler.

Lee Williams ends the regular season at region foe Mingus (9-16, 3-8 Grand Canyon) at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Cottonwood.

