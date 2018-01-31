Corridor Calendar: Week of Jan. 31, 2018

Calendar items for the Highway 69 corridor:

Spaghetti Dinner at Mayer High School is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2. Cost is $3 and it benefits the new Spring Valley Library. Hosted by the Friends of the Library.



Produce will be Feb. 14 at the Community Center. Doors open at 7 a.m. and close at 9.



Valentine Day’s Lunch will be held at Mayer Meals on Wheels, 10051 S. Miami, at 11:30 on Feb. 14. Bring your sweetheart for a sweetheart of a lunch.

February 17 is the Horseshoe Tournament and Meet & Greet your Cordes Lakes Community Association Board. This starts at noon and will be held at the intersection of Brahma and Fremont, near the Cordes Lakes Baseball Park. This is a free event and there will be food, drinks, games, activities, etc. Donations are greatly appreciated and will benefit the association. For more information, call 808-330-8287.

Spring Valley Library Ribbon Cutting ceremony will be held Feb. 28 at Mayer High School. The program will start at 1:30 p.m. Come and welcome this new addition to the community.

Register for the Meals on Wheels National Walk-a-Thon by calling them at 928-632-7511. This will be taking place on March 10.



US Flag retirement – A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday/Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.



WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the pub-lished Community Events list.

Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 7 p.m. to either eat there or take-out.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meed at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Story Time at Cordes Lakes Library is EVERY Saturday at 10:30 a.m. This is fol-lowed by a movie.



Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, at 7 p.m. Monday.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.