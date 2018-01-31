Deputies find deceased man, woman in Rimrock home

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a Rimrock home for a welfare check Tuesday afternoon and found a man and woman deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, said Dwight D’Evelyn, YCSO Media Relations Coordinator.

The caller who had requested the welfare check for the home in the 4100 block of Passage Lane thought it was suspicious that the doors at that residence had been opened since yesterday, according to a YCSO news release.

Identification of the man and woman is pending next of kin notification, D’Evelyn said.

YCSO detectives are investigating the circumstances.

