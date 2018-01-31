High school shuts doors when pump goes out

A worn out part in the Bradshaw Mountain High School boiler caused the closure of the school on Wednesday, Jan. 24, and a two-hour late start on Thursday.

“Because the boiler system is an older system and somewhat rare, locating the needed part was difficult,” said Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter.

By Thursday evening, workers were installing the new part flown in from New Hampshire, and classes began on time Friday.

“It was tough to do,” Bradshaw Principal Kort Miner said about the quick actions from the district Maintenance Department, as well as two companies that went out of their way with a temporary fix and delivery of the new parts.

Tuesday morning, Jan. 23, Ray Rosario, the maintenance director, and Tim Berry, lead facilities coordinator, were notified that classrooms at the high school were chilly. Apparently the boiler pump motor had stopped working at around 3 a.m.

They located the problem and ordered new parts — a circulating pump and heat exchange gasket. However, weather conditions on the East Coast caused a delay in shipment.



So Tuesday afternoon, administrators decided to cancel classes for the following day. Word went out immediately through the school and district’s Facebook pages, website, and Interconnect, the telephone alert system.

Even so, however, Miner said three students showed up for school Wednesday who hadn’t updated their phone numbers; he was able to notify parents to come pick them up.

In the meantime, Rosario was working on a temporary fix. Arizona Boiler Company, whose crew had just gotten off work for the day, hauled a large portable water heater up from Phoenix and installed it late Tuesday. He and Berry spent the night and Wednesday monitoring the temporary pump and classroom temperatures. It performed as expected, and no water pipes froze during the night, when outside temperatures dropped to the mid-20s.

Thursday classes at Bradshaw were on a two-hour late start, and with the 16-18 floor heaters Berry located, the classrooms warmed to temperatures within acceptable limits, Miner said.

Then he learned UPS delivery of the new parts from Phoenix wouldn’t arrive until Friday. HACI Mechanical Contractors in Phoenix picked up the part from UPS and drove it to the school Thursday afternoon.

“They really understood our urgency,” Miner said.

By late evening, workers had disconnected and removed the temporary pump and were installing the new parts. Again, maintenance workers spent the night to make sure everything was working. By 5 a.m. Friday, Miner knew all was well and classes would start on time.

Both he and Streeter gave a big shout out to the Maintenance Department, the administration and teachers, who had to adjust schedules and instruction, and the parents and students, “who, as always, were incredibly understanding and patient as we solved this issue,” Streeter said.

The district builds in snow days for situations where they might lose a day of instruction due to weather or mechanical glitches, like this one.

As a result, April 30 will be a regular school day for Bradshaw Mountain High School only; the elementary and middle schools have the day off while teachers participate in professional development. Miner said he is working on scheduling a professional development day for his teachers later in the school year.