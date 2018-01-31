Honor Roll: Week of Jan. 31, 2018

Mountain View Elementary School -Principal’s List and Honor Roll
6th Grade Principal’s List
Elizabeth Nolasco
6th Grade Honor Roll
Lizbeth Ayala
Esmerelda Coronado
Rodriguez
Damon Danielson
Alejandra Gomez Martinez
Chelsea Hernandez
Rhiana Logan
Jaxon Moore
Anton Mraz
Reagan Puckett
Danna Rojas Rivas
Araceli Sanabria
5th Grade Honor Roll
Eliseo Arellano
Evelyn Chaparro
Kameron McCarty Clancy
Marisol Montoya Leon
Haley Ramos
Raymond Buss
Kaleb Dekens
Melissa Estrada Molina
Angelina Gonzales
Logan Simmons
Shelby Storz
Anna Tijerin
3rd Grade Principal’s List
Keira Huibregtse
Kylie Magaree
3rd Grade Honor Roll
Jesse Fawcett
Angelica Vallladares Moon
Eva Perez
Cole Schultz
Alexis Slocum
Briar Smith
Logan Wilson
Franklin Phoenetic -Principal’s List and Honor Roll
6th Grade
Principal’s List
Nathan Hippe
Charlize Ingoglia
Alexis Lujan
Mikayla Martin
Francis Nache
Levi Schultz
Ava Wade
Honor Roll
Hadassah Adam
Isabell Avila
Katie Crum
Macy Davis
Madelyn DeForge
Kole Deming-Gazda
Alexis Dykstra
Alyssa Gardner
Jazmin Glodo
Darby Hannon
Hannah Heyl
Brandon Lopez
Jennifer Lopez
Danielle McCaslin
McKenzie Morris
Sage Paladino
Savanah Paladino
Kotareena Pero
Serenity Phemister
Aaden Ross
Itzel Servantes
Eliza Shumway
America Smyly
Nikola Stephens
Gavin Summers
7th grade
Principal’s List
Madison Alvarez
Audrey Calvert
Carlee Cherhoniak
Nina Compton
Marshall Frank
Champ Hannon
Matthieu Lesenfants
Peter Nache
Grace Watson
Sage Young
Honor Roll
Brady Barto
Erich Belden
Sarah Crowley
Koural Deming
Maddie Dever
Jacqueline Galvan
Nathan Goodell
MacAndrew Griffiths
Lucas Hardesty
Ethan Jackson
Anthony Juarez
Nickolas Juarez
Emily Lynch
Theodore Mayotte
Caleb McCarty
Thomas Mclaughlin
Nadia Monreal
Zoe Morton
Ashley Norvell
Trinity Nunez
Joshua Olson
Michelle Proffer
Arianna Rogers
Scott Schmidt
Emmalee Stack
Natalie Stafford
Kayleen Tellez
Audrey Wilcken
8th Grade
Honor Roll
Arianna Aguilera Samantha Baker
Colin Benites
Madelynne Berry
McKinlee Colby
Bethany Davis
Paige Garcia
Colleen Hurley
Jose Kreuger
Steven Martin
Daniel McCarty
Dianna Monteith
Alexia Mott
Brooke Redmon
Omelia Rohrbough
Ethan Rosson
Hunter Schreiber
Gwen Schuler
Acorn Montessori -Principal’s List and Honor Roll
Ms. Paille-2nd Grade
Honor Roll: Vivian Corsaro, Ruby Costanzo, Garrett Crumbley, Julianna Duarte Rodriguez, Deisy Gonzales, Alaysha Hernandez, Leena Hunter, Aiden McClellan, Bruno Milan Juarez, Joseph Ramirez, Mikayla Rutherford, Ryden Walters and Tristan Welker.
Young-2nd Grade
Honor Roll: Arabella Carlson, Jason Glosser, Zachery Grantham, Conner Griffith, Zarriah Johnson, Kassidy King, Andrew Maceyunas, Gabriel Maroni, Roselynn Martinez, Marley Preston, Ian Tilley, Elizabeth Vasquez and Caitlyn Whittaker.
Schmaling-3rd Grade
Principal’s List: Madeline Gholson and Katelyn Gutierrez.
Honor Roll: Hayden Akin, Elianna DePalmer, Alan Flores, Zoe Garcia, Rylei Haese, Hunter Harne, Liala Joel, Caleb Prymek, Reagan Sullivan, Santiago Viramontes and Nicole Welker.
Beckwith-3rd/4th Grade
Principal’s List: Aleyna Arguelles, Sophia Carr and Amberlee Janecek.;
Honor Roll: Nicholas Beckwith, Zoey Beneda, Ronin Bowling, Kasidi Coons, Kella Fiske, Charlotte Inman, Zak Kent, Jazlyn Robles, Asa Senecal and Cristal Sotelo.
Weilenmann-4th Grade
Principal’s List: Nathalia Alvarado, Elizabeth Lewis, Christian Louthian, Mia Maxwell Gibson, Alec Revels and Nicholas Taylor.
Honor Roll: Brianna Aviles, Jacob Barrington, Loren Costanzi, Jocelyn Fiske, Stevi Hans, Cameron McClellan, Andrew Marrujo, Emmilyann Pings and MaryJane Vergara.
Mr. Montz-5th Grade
Principal’s List: Serenity Henry.
Honor Roll: Maya DuPuis, Marcos Gutierrez, Mya Jaramillo, Jessica Mata, Austin Morales, Keira Nielsen, Natalie Portillo Flores, Emma Schmidt, Brylee Turner, Juan Villareal and Erika Welker.
Reed-6th Grade
Principal’s List: Arijiana Alvarado, Mercy DeTemple, Jasmine Grasser, Owen Lalo, Cidney Lee and Gabriel Zeller.
Honor Roll: Hunter Beaudette, Sarah Bowen, Alexanderia Cibrian, Peter Cordova, Lela Corona, Emma Davis, Jada Dunivin, Adriana Denison, Nikolas Gutierrez, Axelle Hall, Colton Hans, Victoria Koon, Shayna Lalo, Ryanne Lanoue, Laylah Marrujo, Marisol Millan-Juarez, Alyssa Moreno, Marlene Nava, Liberty Outlaw, Sara Patterson, Trenity Pejak, Alexis Reese, Emma Stangle, Logan Vlastelich, Daxton Walther and Nevaeh Wittenbrink.
McKay-6th/7th Grade
Principal’s List: Carlos Flores.
Honor Roll: Samantha Butler, Skyler Harne, Wendy Herrera, Kole Peterson and Izabella Pings.
Holliday- 7th/8th Grade
Principal’s List: Grace DeTemple, Summer Hoskins, Byron Lee and Katelynn Woods.
Honor Roll:
Abbe Hall, Nicholas Herrera, Abbie Lewis, Carol Ramirez and Kiraley Waithman.
