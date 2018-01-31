Honor Roll: Week of Jan. 31, 2018

  • Originally Published: January 31, 2018 5:45 a.m.

    • Mountain View Elementary School -Principal’s List and Honor Roll

    6th Grade Principal’s List

    Elizabeth Nolasco

    6th Grade Honor Roll

    Lizbeth Ayala

    Esmerelda Coronado

    Rodriguez

    Damon Danielson

    Alejandra Gomez Martinez

    Chelsea Hernandez

    Rhiana Logan

    Jaxon Moore

    Anton Mraz

    Reagan Puckett

    Danna Rojas Rivas

    Araceli Sanabria

    5th Grade Honor Roll

    Eliseo Arellano

    Evelyn Chaparro

    Kameron McCarty Clancy

    Marisol Montoya Leon

    Haley Ramos

    Raymond Buss

    Kaleb Dekens

    Melissa Estrada Molina

    Angelina Gonzales

    Logan Simmons

    Shelby Storz

    Anna Tijerin

    3rd Grade Principal’s List

    Keira Huibregtse

    Kylie Magaree

    3rd Grade Honor Roll

    Jesse Fawcett

    Angelica Vallladares Moon

    Eva Perez

    Cole Schultz

    Alexis Slocum

    Briar Smith

    Logan Wilson

    Franklin Phoenetic -Principal’s List and Honor Roll

    6th Grade

    Principal’s List

    Nathan Hippe

    Charlize Ingoglia

    Alexis Lujan

    Mikayla Martin

    Francis Nache

    Levi Schultz

    Ava Wade

    Honor Roll

    Hadassah Adam

    Isabell Avila

    Katie Crum

    Macy Davis

    Madelyn DeForge

    Kole Deming-Gazda

    Alexis Dykstra

    Alyssa Gardner

    Jazmin Glodo

    Darby Hannon

    Hannah Heyl

    Brandon Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez

    Danielle McCaslin

    McKenzie Morris

    Sage Paladino

    Savanah Paladino

    Kotareena Pero

    Serenity Phemister

    Aaden Ross

    Itzel Servantes

    Eliza Shumway

    America Smyly

    Nikola Stephens

    Gavin Summers

    7th grade

    Principal’s List

    Madison Alvarez

    Audrey Calvert

    Carlee Cherhoniak

    Nina Compton

    Marshall Frank

    Champ Hannon

    Matthieu Lesenfants

    Peter Nache

    Grace Watson

    Sage Young

    Honor Roll

    Brady Barto

    Erich Belden

    Sarah Crowley

    Koural Deming

    Maddie Dever

    Jacqueline Galvan

    Nathan Goodell

    MacAndrew Griffiths

    Lucas Hardesty

    Ethan Jackson

    Anthony Juarez

    Nickolas Juarez

    Emily Lynch

    Theodore Mayotte

    Caleb McCarty

    Thomas Mclaughlin

    Nadia Monreal

    Zoe Morton

    Ashley Norvell

    Trinity Nunez

    Joshua Olson

    Michelle Proffer

    Arianna Rogers

    Scott Schmidt

    Emmalee Stack

    Natalie Stafford

    Kayleen Tellez

    Audrey Wilcken

    8th Grade

    Honor Roll

    Arianna Aguilera Samantha Baker

    Colin Benites

    Madelynne Berry

    McKinlee Colby

    Bethany Davis

    Paige Garcia

    Colleen Hurley

    Jose Kreuger

    Steven Martin

    Daniel McCarty

    Dianna Monteith

    Alexia Mott

    Brooke Redmon

    Omelia Rohrbough

    Ethan Rosson

    Hunter Schreiber

    Gwen Schuler

    Acorn Montessori -Principal’s List and Honor Roll

    Ms. Paille-2nd Grade

    Honor Roll: Vivian Corsaro, Ruby Costanzo, Garrett Crumbley, Julianna Duarte Rodriguez, Deisy Gonzales, Alaysha Hernandez, Leena Hunter, Aiden McClellan, Bruno Milan Juarez, Joseph Ramirez, Mikayla Rutherford, Ryden Walters and Tristan Welker.

    Young-2nd Grade

    Honor Roll: Arabella Carlson, Jason Glosser, Zachery Grantham, Conner Griffith, Zarriah Johnson, Kassidy King, Andrew Maceyunas, Gabriel Maroni, Roselynn Martinez, Marley Preston, Ian Tilley, Elizabeth Vasquez and Caitlyn Whittaker.

    Schmaling-3rd Grade

    Principal’s List: Madeline Gholson and Katelyn Gutierrez.

    Honor Roll: Hayden Akin, Elianna DePalmer, Alan Flores, Zoe Garcia, Rylei Haese, Hunter Harne, Liala Joel, Caleb Prymek, Reagan Sullivan, Santiago Viramontes and Nicole Welker.

    Beckwith-3rd/4th Grade

    Principal’s List: Aleyna Arguelles, Sophia Carr and Amberlee Janecek.;

    Honor Roll: Nicholas Beckwith, Zoey Beneda, Ronin Bowling, Kasidi Coons, Kella Fiske, Charlotte Inman, Zak Kent, Jazlyn Robles, Asa Senecal and Cristal Sotelo.

    Weilenmann-4th Grade

    Principal’s List: Nathalia Alvarado, Elizabeth Lewis, Christian Louthian, Mia Maxwell Gibson, Alec Revels and Nicholas Taylor.

    Honor Roll: Brianna Aviles, Jacob Barrington, Loren Costanzi, Jocelyn Fiske, Stevi Hans, Cameron McClellan, Andrew Marrujo, Emmilyann Pings and MaryJane Vergara.

    Mr. Montz-5th Grade

    Principal’s List: Serenity Henry.

    Honor Roll: Maya DuPuis, Marcos Gutierrez, Mya Jaramillo, Jessica Mata, Austin Morales, Keira Nielsen, Natalie Portillo Flores, Emma Schmidt, Brylee Turner, Juan Villareal and Erika Welker.

    Reed-6th Grade

    Principal’s List: Arijiana Alvarado, Mercy DeTemple, Jasmine Grasser, Owen Lalo, Cidney Lee and Gabriel Zeller.

    Honor Roll: Hunter Beaudette, Sarah Bowen, Alexanderia Cibrian, Peter Cordova, Lela Corona, Emma Davis, Jada Dunivin, Adriana Denison, Nikolas Gutierrez, Axelle Hall, Colton Hans, Victoria Koon, Shayna Lalo, Ryanne Lanoue, Laylah Marrujo, Marisol Millan-Juarez, Alyssa Moreno, Marlene Nava, Liberty Outlaw, Sara Patterson, Trenity Pejak, Alexis Reese, Emma Stangle, Logan Vlastelich, Daxton Walther and Nevaeh Wittenbrink.

    McKay-6th/7th Grade

    Principal’s List: Carlos Flores.

    Honor Roll: Samantha Butler, Skyler Harne, Wendy Herrera, Kole Peterson and Izabella Pings.

    Holliday- 7th/8th Grade

    Principal’s List: Grace DeTemple, Summer Hoskins, Byron Lee and Katelynn Woods.

    Honor Roll:

    Abbe Hall, Nicholas Herrera, Abbie Lewis, Carol Ramirez and Kiraley Waithman.

