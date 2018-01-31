Prescott Valley in Brief: Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild meeting Feb. 5

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild meeting Feb. 5

On Monday, Feb. 5, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Carolyn O’Bagy Davis. She is a writer, lecturer and curator and will present a program on Goldie Tracy Richmond and her quilts.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), Prescott Valley. The event is free, and refreshments will be available.



For information, contact Karen at 928-830-2565.

Monday night movie ‘Home Again’ Feb. 5

Prescott Valley Public Library’s Monday Night Movie at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5 will be Home Again (PG13). Recently separated gal moves to L.A., where she invites three young men to stay in her guesthouse. Her new life gets even more complicated when her estranged husband reenters the picture. Reese Witherspoon, Nat Wolff, Jon Rudnitsky, Pico Alexander, Lake Bell.

Origami classes in February

Learn the rewarding pastime of origami. The Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, is offering a four-week class, meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays (Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22). Learn basic key origami folds to prepare for complicated folds. Practice following instructions to create beautiful and majestic patterns of different types of animals and other nature totems. An opportunity to complete an origami mobile project will be available for those who are interested.

Space is limited, and registration is required. Register online at pvlib.net, Creative Aging Classes. Classes are held in the library’s Glassford Hill Room. For more information, call 928-759-6189.

This LSTA project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Library Friends book sale Feb. 9-10

The first 2018 Friends of the Prescott Valley Public Library Book sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. There will be lots of fiction and non-fiction and, for the first time in many years, a significant young adult collection for sale. Stop by the library and browse through the selection. For more information, call 928-759-3096.

PVPL Book Club’s next meeting is Feb. 15

For February the PVPL Book Club will be reading and discussing “Swing Time” a novel by Zadie Smith. This group meets each month 10:30 a.m. on the third Thursday. Pick up your copy and join us on Feb. 15.

The following books will be discussed:

• March 15 - “The Light Between Oceans” by M. Stedman.

• April 19 - “Small Great Things” by Jodie Picoult.

Diabetes focus of workshop series

Start the new year off right by participating in the Diabetes Self-Management Program, a workshop designed to help those with diabetes better control their health offers six sessions.

The workshop is free. Sessions will be held Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. ending Feb. 22, at the New Horizons Disability Empowerment Systems, 9400 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley.

These sessions, held once a week for 2.5 hours, are facilitated by two trained leaders, one or both of whom have a health condition themselves. This is not a lecture course and sessions are highly interactive. Caregivers and family members are welcome to attend.

Topics include: eating healthy, physical activity, hyper/hypoglycemia, foot care, monitoring blood glucose, effective communication with your healthcare team and action planning.

Space is limited. To register, contact Rachel Mills at 928-442-5372.

Free well water testing in Dewey-Humboldt

Responding to an overwhelming demand following the first two rounds of the Well Water Testing Kit Program, the Town of Dewey-Humboldt is offering to residents of the town, who have not previously participated, free testing of drinking water sampling from local resident’s well systems.

While they last (first come, first served), sample bottles can be reserved in advance for pickup at Town Hall from 8 a.m. until noon, Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 21-23. Residents are encouraged to return the filled bottles the same day they are picked up, but they must be returned by noon on Friday, Feb. 23 in order to be transported to Nortest Analytical Laboratories in Flagstaff for testing.

Nortest Laboratories will email the results directly to participating residents when testing is completed.

Drinking water testing includes copper, lead and arsenic.

RSVP to Steven Brown or Beth Evans at 928-632-7362 to reserve your water sample kit, indicating the day you will pick up the kit.

Spaghetti dinner and raffle is Feb. 24

The American Legion Gary Streeter Post 108 Auxiliary, of Prescott Valley, would like to invite members of the community to join us for a special spaghetti dinner which will include a raffle, silent auctions and door prizes from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer, Prescott Valley.



The cost of the dinner is $10 each. The raffle is being held for a military statue and tickets for the raffle can be purchased for $5 each or five for $20. The proceeds from the event will be used to sponsor our candidates to Girl’s State in the summer. To obtain tickets for this event, call 928-759-9385.

Qigong class at library Feb. 24

The Prescott Valley Public Library is hosting a Qigong workshop. Dennis and Gerry will be teaching a Qigong class for all ages and fitness levels. There will be an introduction on Qigong, followed by different flowing forms. There will also be several advanced students there for everyone to watch and follow. The class will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, third-floor Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle Drive.

For more information, call 928-759-3040. This is a free event. No registration required.

Introduction to computers this month

Prescott Valley Public Library is offering a three-week class from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 13, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27. In this fun, hands-on course you will learn all the basic computer skills including using the mouse and keyboard, working with Microsoft Windows 7 and 10, using Microsoft Word, surfing the internet and using email. This course is ideal for someone who has a little experience with the computer but wants to know more.

Space is limited and registration is required. Please register online at pvlib.net, Computer Classes. Classes are held in the library’s PC Lab, 7401 E Civic Circle. For more information, call 928-759-6187.

Book clubs meet, discuss

The PVPL Afterthoughts Book Club will start in February by reading and discussing “A Man Called Ove” a novel by Fredrik Backman. The group will meet each month at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday. Book clubs prove that books bring people together and this is a perfect time to join our book club.

On March 27, “The Storied Life of AJ Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin will be discussed.

Town looking for volunteers

Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors

This is a volunteer position appointed by the Town Council. The MPC facilitates financing of selected capital projects for the Town. Related experience is desirable. Preference will be given to those applicants who live and reside within Prescott Valley town limits, but applicants living outside the town limits will also be considered.

Arts and Culture Commission

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, those residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Board of Adjustment

This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring general knowledge of zoning concepts and Town Codes. Applicants must live and reside within the Town of Prescott Valley.

The purpose of this Board is to interpret and enforce town code regarding zoning and code regulations.

Applications are available at the town manager’s office, on the 4th floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

‘Making happiness a habit’ classes

Learn how to pump up your emotional fitness. Consider attending an 8-week class, offered free of charge by the Senior Peer Program of West Yavapai Guidance Clinic. “Making Happiness a Habit” helps you take charge, reminding you that YOU can determine your happiness and well-being. Classes are from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Mondays (started Jan. 29) and ending March 19, at Samaritan Village Tower, 1075 Ruth St., Prescott. Space is limited; registration required: Connie Boston, 928-445-5211 ext. 2672 or email c.boston@wygc.org.

Free tax preparation service

Catholic Charities has expanded the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program in the Prescott area. Free tax prep services offered by IRS certified volunteers are being held at the Prescott Valley library, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. Appointments are recommended. Call 928-460-9895.

Home radon testing kits back in stock

If you’re looking for a free radon testing kit for your home, the Yavapai County Contractors Association has them back in stock as of Tuesday, Jan. 30.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) designated January as Radon Action Month in 1999. It’s intended to remind people that radon is dangerous and that they should test their home for it.

While radon levels in Arizona are generally low, there are several hot spots throughout the state. Some of the more prominent radon hot spots include parts of the Verde Valley and the Granite Dells near Prescott.

Free test kits are provided by the Arizona Radiation Regulatory Agency. The Yavapai County Contractors Association, located in Prescott at 810 E. Sheldon Street, carries a limited supply of them.

Call YCCA at 928-778-0040 for more information.

Spring Valley Library Friends step up with 1st fundraiser

In the wake of news that the Spring Valley community and Mayer High School would finally be getting their own library, area residents have turned out to support the project by forming a passionate Friends of the Library group. Their very first fundraiser is an old-school spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, in the Mayer High School cafeteria.



Dinner is $3, for spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, a garlic breadstick, and milk or water. Play like a big spender at the bake sale and silent auction that will accompany the dinner, or go straight for the 50/50 raffle, a news release states.

Pile burning underway through Feb. 2

Verde Ranger District fire managers plan to continue fuels treatments east of the junction of Highway 169 and Interstate 17 through Friday, Feb. 2, weather conditions permitting. The effort began Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Benefits from these treatment help to reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to the wildland urban interface and increase ecosystem and community resilience, according to a news release.

The piles in question, the Cienega piles, are located along Forest Road 68D and Forest Road 732. Piles are a result of the Cienega fuel break and consist of cut and piled juniper along the roadway. Daily acreage totals will be contingent weather conditions.



Smoke will be visible from Highway 169 and I-17 but impacts should be minimal. In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling along FR 68D and FR 732. Burning of debris left over from thinning projects require moisture in the surrounding vegetation and typically produces much lighter smoke than broadcast burning.



All prescribed fires activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/prescott or call 928-567-4121.