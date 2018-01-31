PV to celebrate its 40-year anniversary

This is a big year for Prescott Valley, celebrating its 40th anniversary of incorporation with events planned throughout the year.

The Town Council unanimously approved the 40th Anniversary logo and street sign banners at its Jan. 25 meeting.

The culminating celebration will take place over the weekend of Aug. 25-26. About 60 percent of the 1,520 residents voted to incorporate in August 1978, and a reenactment of the signing of incorporation is one of the activities the 45,000 present-day residents can witness.

A ’70s tribute band will provide musical entertainment as well as a mariachi band, said Prescott Valley Communications Coordinator Heidi Dahms Foster. A car show, bouncy village for the kids, food and possibly fireworks will fill the day.

On Sunday, a cowboy church service with gospel choirs starts off the day. People can join a mass marriage vow renewal affair, visit town hall, tour the outdoor public art sculptures, and picnic on the grounds.

The Prescott Valley Historical Society will set up a tent with artifacts and photos representing historical sites and events of the area, in addition to an Antique Roadshow-type event.

Mark Stone and Andy Garcia with Channel 56 will be conducting interviews with some of the “oldtimers” who lived in the area prior to incorporation or who were drawn to the town soon after. Former mayor Carm Staker and former Tribune editor Cheryl Hartz are two such people who will explain why they chose to live in Prescott Valley and give their impression of the early days.

Prescott Valley Days, scheduled for May 12, has a Wizard of Oz theme this year.

“It’s the town’s 40th anniversary and ruby is the 40-year anniversary stone. It’s a small stretch of the imagination to the ruby slippers in ‘Wizard of Oz,’ and it lends itself to great costumes,” Foster said.

The town is looking for longtime residents to share photos and take part in the video interviews. Volunteers also are needed to help with events.

Call Heidi Dahms Foster at 928-759-3123 for more information.