Safest place to live in Northern Arizona?

Prescott Valley is the safest town in Northern Arizona, ranking 13th out of 40 Arizona cities and towns in the 2018 survey by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

The survey takes into account information from the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report stats.

Prescott came in 17th in the state, and Flagstaff is 33rd.

Prescott Valley Mayor Harvey Skoog said Prescott Valley’s low crime statistics are a combination of its good police department, town staff and great citizens. Deputy Police Chief James Edelstein agreed.

“The credit for this recognition goes to the hardworking men and women at the Prescott Valley Police Department, the family and friends who support them, our community members who are active participants in their own safety, and the incredible criminal justice system in Yavapai County,” Edelstein said.

The report states the average violent crime in Arizona per 1,000 people is 4.5, and property crimes averages 33. The safest place to live in Arizona is Florence, population 31,000, with 0.17 violent crimes and 4.8 property crimes per 1,000 people.

Prescott Valley, with a population of 42,900, had 1.8 violent crimes and 23 property crimes per 1,000 people. Prescott, population 42,321, had 4 violent crimes and 21.8 property crimes per 1,000 people. Chino Valley, population 11,200, ranked 24th with 6.6 violent crimes and 22.2 property crimes.

PV Town Manager Larry Tarkowski said the Police Department’s emphasis on community outreach is a large part of its crime fighting success.

In addition to the FBI report, NCHSS also used population data and its own internal research. Towns and cities with a population less than 10,000, and those that failed to submit a complete crime report, were removed from the list.

A similar survey in 2017 by Safe Home, a security systems sales company, ranked Prescott Valley 12th and Prescott 14th safest city in Arizona using FBI crime data and population information.

Violent crimes include aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery. Property crimes include burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft.