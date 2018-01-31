Schools encouraged to make lunchtime an academic class

An unusual menu with unusual ingredients prepared by students and volunteers demonstrated how school lunches derived from local foods can turn lunchtime into an academic subject.

Slow Food Prescott joined with several organizations and schools to produce a meal Sunday, Jan. 21, at Mountain Oak Charter School. The meal was made from ingredients based on the Native American “Three Sisters” — beans, squash and corn.

Chefs Molly Beverly of Slow Foods and Patti Marrs, with Orme School students, Chino Valley High School Culinary Arts students and volunteers fashioned a meal of four Sonoran Desert ingredients — tepary beans, cushaw squash, heritage corn and mesquite flour — making corn-and-squash tamales, Tohono O’Odham traditional tepary bean stew and cushaw squash pudding cake.

Rounding out the meal were Sonoran white wheat tortillas and chocolate chip cookies, both made with mesquite flour. A green salad from Whipstone Farms was dressed with local honey and lemon dressing, with carrot butter and freshly pressed apple cider from Beverly’s backyard apple trees.

The luncheon followed Alice Waters’ belief that community is formed when eating fresh, organic food around a community table. Waters is owner of Chez Panisse and founder of the Edible Schoolyard program.

Students and families enjoyed the family-style seating arrangement and music from Mountain Oak violin students. Skyview third- and fourth-graders had researched the four main plants and created illustrated placemats, telling about such things as how the plants grow, how they are used and who cultivated them in Arizona.

For instance, Sonoran white wheat originated in Iran and Iraq between 6500 B.C. and 7500 B.C. According to another placemat that listed fun facts, Father Kino brought wheat to the Native Americans in the 1600s.

“It’s one thing to know what you’re eating, but also to know the history behind it,” said Ashley Fine, Skyview teacher and school garden coordinator. “Kids feel cared for when they’re fed well. It matters.”

The tamales contained heritage corn grown in Camp Verde, poblano chilis from Orme School gardens and cushaw squash.

Beverly encouraged participants to try a bit of dried squash. “This is what Native Americans carried and used when traveling between Phoenix and Prescott,” she said.

The tepary bean stew got good reviews from Skyview third-grader Max Brock and fourth-grader Ivy Johnson. Max said they tasted “awesome,” like garbanzo and black beans.

Ivy said, “They were pretty good. They tasted strong. I would rate them a seven or eight.”

Seven students from Orme gave presentations on the Three Sisters plants, based on their research in biology classes where they also learned about reciprocity between the garden and life.

Other supporters of the luncheon included Whipstone Farm, Crooked Sky Farm, Gerard Kaur Honey, Natural Grocers Prescott, Ramona Farms, Anson Mills and Arcosanti.

Those interested in learning more about Slow Food Prescott may email Beverly at prescottaz@slowfoodusa.org.