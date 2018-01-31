St. Vincent de Paul honors 7 volunteers with Jubilarian Cross

On Saturday, Jan. 27 , St. Vincent de Paul Society in Mayer held an award ceremony to honor their volunteers. There were seven recipients of the Jubilarian Cross, where certain criteria must be met for the award. These are based on years of service and years of age.

The recipients were Richard Miller, Ellie Sowers, Betty Irvine, Don Kenney, Dick Thomas (who was not there), Trish Rasmussen and Joe Merkley.



Although there were only seven receiving the award, the volunteer workers for St. Vincent de Paul were out in force to provide support and thanks to them. There are well over 50 volunteers for the local St. Vincent de Paul Society. They support the food program at The Pantry each Thursday and Friday, they operate the Thrift Store from Monday through Friday, and do a multitude of other tasks. In order to have the food, it often has to be picked up from a distribution point, then brought in and sorted and stored. The Thrift Store must sort, clean, repair, etc. each item that is brought in.



It takes many volunteers to make all of this happen, and John Cantella, the current president, has done a great job of coordinating everything. He also puts in many hours to make all of this happen.