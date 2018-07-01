$3,000 reward kicks off Silent Witness Catch 22

This round of Silent Witness Catch 22 – an effort over the next 22 days to catch Yavapai County’s most wanted – begins with Joel Medina-Ortiz, who has a felony warrant in his name for murder.

Prescott police say that Medina-Ortiz murdered Daniel Cook while at a motel on East Gurley Street in Prescott on Oct. 28, 2006.

Medina-Ortiz, 41, is a Hispanic man who is 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. His whereabouts are unknown.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of No. 1 of “CATCH 22” you could earn a $3,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 with your information within 90 days of this article. Remember, you never have to give your name.