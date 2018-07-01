Police out to enforce DUI, seatbelt, fire laws

This Independence Day holiday week, Prescott Valley Police will be out in force conducting enforcement of DUI laws, seat-belts and Stage 2 fire restrictions.

The Police Department will continue its support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety DUI Traffic Enforcement Program with this latest round of enforcement Monday through Sunday, July 2-7. Focused enforcement hours will be between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. each night, according to a news release.

The objective of the traffic enforcement program is to reduce the number of vehicle collisions and the resulting injuries and fatalities through increased highly visible enforcement. Police will focus on occupant restraint, impaired driving, speeding enforcement and pedestrian safety. Increased patrol efforts will be focused along Highway 69, as this is one of the busiest corridors in the quad-city area.

Prescott Valley police would like to remind everyone who drinks alcohol beverages to have a designated driver. “We remind motorists and passengers it only takes a second or two to fasten a seat belt. A seatbelt could help save your life,” police said. “Be responsible and enjoy the celebrations.”

The Police Department also reminds residents that he community remains in Stage 2 fire restrictions, which include the following:

• No burn permits will be issued — residential or commercial.

• Use of model rockets is prohibited.

• Use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic displays are prohibited except by commercial special events permit.

• No smoking outside of vehicles, outside of residential yards, or outside of designated smoking areas.

• No outdoor use of firearms.

• Welding, cutting and grinding is prohibited (permission may be granted under special circumstances and repair situations as approved by a fire agency’s fire marshal).

• Chain saws are allowed with a spark arrestor, water or fire extinguisher and a fire watch.

• Warming fires, camp fires, as well as charcoal and wood burning barbecues (ember and ash producing) are prohibited in all locations. This also prohibits the use of other devices that produce open flame, such as tiki lamps.

• The use of propane, natural gas or other gas flame-producing barbecue cooking grills or fire pits may be used as long as they are constantly attended, are in an enclosed device, and can be turned off.

Violations of these restrictions are punishable by fines and possible jail time, police said.

Please report suspected DUI, reckless, unsafe driving, fire restriction violations to your local law enforcement. Contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies.