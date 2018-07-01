Prescott Valley All-Stars lose 6-5 to Verde Valley in D10 title game

WILLIAMS — After a big 11-1 win over rival Prescott in the Arizona District 10 All-Star Tournament June 25, the Prescott Valley Little League Majors All-Stars suffered a tight 6-5 loss to Verde Valley in the final inning of their June 26 game at Cureton Park in Williams.

In the three games between June 27 and Saturday, June 30, however, Prescott Valley notched victories over Wickenburg (14-3 on June 27), Prescott (13-3 on June 28) and Chino Valley (13-12 on June 29).

In a back-and-forth game versus Chino Valley June 29, Prescott Valley scored early and took the lead. PV pitcher Anthony Morales started the game before handing the ball off to AJ Jackson and, later, Easton Fowler. Chino Valley made a late push to tie the game, but Prescott Valley went ahead in the top of the final inning and Fowler closed out the contest.

Late Saturday night, June 30, Prescott Valley faced Verde Valley, which beat Chino Valley June 28, for the title. PV needed consecutive wins to garner the title. (Results from Saturday were not immediately available at press time.)

Prescott Valley was aiming to become the first Prescott Valley team in the Majors age group of 10-, 11- and 12-year-olds to win District 10 since 2011.

The winner of District 10 advances to play in the Arizona Majors State Tournament against the winner of the District 4 tournament. District 4 consists of All-Star teams from Superior, Florence, Coolidge, Casa Grande and Maricopa, among others, near Phoenix.

Before Saturday, four Prescott Valley players had hit home runs in the district tournament, including Auron Stuller with three and Morales, Thomas Puertas and Fowler with one apiece. Stuller had also ripped four triples and Shane Lievsay had blistered three triples. Carson Feddema had added seven singles.

The pitching staff, led by Kishan Patel with 11 strikeouts in Prescott Valley’s first win, had been bolstered by appearances from Feddema, Lievsay, Stuller, Morales, Jackson and Fowler.

Prescott Valley had needed the depth and contributions from all 13 of its players, who played five games in as many days entering Saturday, in the district tournament. On Saturday, PV would have needed to play seven games in six days to win the District 10 championship.

2018 Prescott Valley Majors All-Stars

Team members: Carson Feddema, Auron Stuller, Eual Williamson, Shane Lievsay, Mason Hunt, Easton Fowler, AJ Jackson, Kishan Patel, Thomas Puertas, Hayden Fiske, Gavin Mosher, Anthony Morales and Trayton Skipper.

Coaching staff: Bear Suksi, Stephen Hunt, Rhegan Stuller, Luis Morales and Evan Fowler.