Man arrested in stabbing death of 16-year-old Chino Valley boy

Juveniles involved may also face charges

Donovan Larriba-Tucker (Chino Valley Police Department)

Donovan Larriba-Tucker (Chino Valley Police Department)

By The Daily Courier

  • Originally Published: July 2, 2018 12:44 p.m.

  • Updated as of Tuesday, July 3, 2018 6:03 AM

    • A Chino Valley man was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a boy on Saturday, June 30, and has been charged with second-degree murder.

    Alex Robinson, 16, also of Chino Valley, died after being stabbed several times in a fight that took place in a field off Grasshopper Road, a police press release said.

    The release said the fight had involved “several other juveniles,” as well as 26-year-old Donovan Larriba-Tucker, who, police said, stabbed Robison multiple times.

    Two of the juveniles drove Robinson to a home in the 600 block of Highway 89, where police located him. Responding officers and fire personnel attempted to perform life-saving measures but the boy died at the hospital, the release said.

    Larriba-Tucker was arrested after police executed search warrants and conducted interviews. He was booked into the Camp Verde jail on a charge of second-degree murder, with further charges possible.

    The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office will review the case to decide whether charges will be filed against any of the juveniles involved.

    More like this story




    MOST READ