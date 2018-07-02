Man arrested in stabbing death of 16-year-old Chino Valley boy

A Chino Valley man was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a boy on Saturday, June 30, and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Alex Robinson, 16, also of Chino Valley, died after being stabbed several times in a fight that took place in a field off Grasshopper Road, a police press release said.

The release said the fight had involved “several other juveniles,” as well as 26-year-old Donovan Larriba-Tucker, who, police said, stabbed Robison multiple times.

Two of the juveniles drove Robinson to a home in the 600 block of Highway 89, where police located him. Responding officers and fire personnel attempted to perform life-saving measures but the boy died at the hospital, the release said.

Larriba-Tucker was arrested after police executed search warrants and conducted interviews. He was booked into the Camp Verde jail on a charge of second-degree murder, with further charges possible.

The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office will review the case to decide whether charges will be filed against any of the juveniles involved.