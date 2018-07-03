Town of Prescott Valley issues Level 2 Water Conservation Alert

The Town of Prescott Valley has issued a Level 2 Water Conservation Alert for the town and the town’s water customers in adjacent county areas.

According to a press release issued July 3 by Heidi Dahms Foster, Communications Relations Coordinator for the Town of Prescott Valley, the alert is being issued due to a combination of major mechanical failures and record water usage due to hot and dry weather conditions.

Prescott Valley currently has several wells that are being repaired, the release said.

"These wells, along with the other wells the town owns, would normally allow the water system to meet peak customer water demands," the release explained. "However, demands this summer are significantly higher than normal and have been aggravated by the extremely dry winter. The high water demand pattern that began in early spring has now carried over into the summer."

The release said the Conservation Alert notice does not mean that the town is running out of water. The overall water supply condition of the aquifer remains sufficient to meet 100-year demands and beyond for local developments as determined by the Arizona Department of Water Resources.

According to the release, Town staff and contractors are working to repair the wells and return them to service.

"Until then, this water conservation notice will allow the remaining wells to provide sufficient water for our customers," said the release. "We believe that this alert will be in effect for no longer than a week after the wells are back in service and producing water."

What is a Level 2 Water Conservation Alert?

The level 2 alert requires residence to conserve water by restricting water usage as follows:

• Irrigation, washing of vehicles and filling or re-filling pools, spas and wading pools is restricted to Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday for those with even numbered addresses.

• Irrigation, washing of vehicles and filling or re-filling pools, spas and wading pools is restricted to Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday for those with odd numbered addresses.

• Washing of residential vehicles is restricted to use of buckets and hoses with positive cut-off nozzles. This does not apply to commercial car washes.

• Washing of paved areas (sidewalks, driveways, tennis courts, etc.) is prohibited.

• Irrigation of golf courses is restricted to before noon and after 7 PM. No restrictions apply if golf courses are irrigated with reclaimed water.

• Irrigation of landscaped areas is restricted to between 6 PM and 10 PM and between 4 AM and 8 AM on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday for even numbered addresses.

• Irrigation of landscaping areas is restricted to between 6 PM and 10 PM and between 4 AM and 8 AM on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday for odd numbered addresses.

• Operation of ornamental fountains is restricted unless they are equipped with recycling pumps.

Water demand is about 12 percent higher this year than last year, which represents the highest water demand in the history of Prescott Valley. The installation of new wells planned for this year will alleviate this concern in future years.

Please direct any questions you may have to Neil Wadsworth, Utilities Director at 759- 3078. Thank you for your cooperation in temporarily reducing your water consumption.

Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley