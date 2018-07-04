Gold panning - not just for kids

Dewey-Humboldt’s most recognizable resident, Woody Wampler, shows adults how to pan for gold June 29 at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library.
Fellow prospectors from the Phoenix chapter of the Gold Prospectors Association of America joined in the fun.
Although Wampler set up the activity for children, he said most of the morning’s participants were adults.
“But that’s OK. They’re learning. People learn things and that’s what it’s all about,” he said. “Besides, they are just big kids.”
More like this story
- Dewey-Humboldt: Request for $850 waiver musters community support, but council says no
- Learn speed panning, win a gold nugget at Fain Park event
- Gold panning just one attraction at school's Pioneer Day
- Learn to pan gold, enjoy art, music at Old West Day Saturday in Dewey-Humboldt
- Pioneer Day gives Humboldt Elementary kids a taste of history
SUBMIT FEEDBACK