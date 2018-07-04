Help for lost dog, barking dog now on town website

This time of year, with fireworks shows and thunderstorms, pets will sometimes escape their owners’ home or control and run away.

Prescott Valley residents who have lost a pet — or who need help dealing with barking dogs or other animal issues — can now find answers on the Town of Prescott Valley’s website.

Animal Control Supervisor James Risinger said his department has added some pages to the website to assist residents when they have lost a pet. The lost pet page at http://pvaz.net/881/Lost-Pet offers a link to notify Animal Control of the missing animal, and links to several other local missing pet sites that people can post on.

The page also contains a list of actions to take to help find missing pets. An additional link gives information on dog licensing, a requirement in Prescott Valley that can help officers or someone who finds your dog return it home.

The updated Nuisance Animal/Barking Dog page at http://pvaz.net/860/Nuisance-Animal-Barking-Dog contains suggestions on dealing with nuisance barking dogs in one’s neighborhood, including a link to Animal Control’s Nuisance Barking Hotline and an online Barking Dog Notification form.

The hotline provides citizens with a 24/7 messaging system to report nuisance animal problems or concerns during off-duty hours.

The online Barking Dog Notification form provides residents with a convenient way to notify Animal Control of a barking dog issue.

Animal Control officers regularly check the hotline and the online notification when they return to work and respond to any messages left during their off hours.