Prescott Valley in Brief: 15th annual Prescott Gem & Mineral Show Aug. 3-5

The Prescott Gem & Mineral Show will be Aug. 3-5 at the Prescott Valley Event Center, 3201 N. Main, Prescott Valley. There will be more than 60 vendors from the Southwest, offering a variety of gem and mineral related products. There will be demonstrations, a raffle and kids’ section.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for seniors. Veterans, students and those younger than 12 get in free with a paying adult. Parking is free.

Kombucha tea explained July 14

What exactly is kombucha? Why do people drink it? How is it made? These questions will be answered in a workshop sponsored by All Natural Cosmetics in Prescott Valley at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 14.

The Art of Brewing Your Own Kombucha, a two-hour experiential class offers participants a fun way to explore this ancient elixir. A taste-testing, starter kit ($25 value), step-by-step instructions and recipes for creating personalized brews are included in the class fee of $30. Pre-paid pre-registration is required by July 7. Participants can register by phone at 928-772-0119 or at the All Natural Cosmetics store, 8504 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley.

People Who Care volunteer meeting July 11

There will be a volunteer informational meeting for People Who Care from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 11 at People Who Care Office, Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley, Prescott.





People Who Care volunteers provide caring non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive due to age-related and/or physical limitations. This allows an individual to continue living in their own homes and remain independent as long as safely possible.

People Who Care is a community-based nonprofit with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Volunteers help in the community where they and enrolled Neighbors live. The majority of our Neighbors live alone.

People Who Care offers volunteer assistance with a one to one situation by helping with: transportation to healthcare/business appointments, grocery shopping, personal paperwork, visiting, caregiver relief and more.

Reaching out and assisting our neighbors is a “feel good” opportunity for both the person volunteering and the one receiving the volunteer assistance. Please call 928-445-2480 for more information.

PV seeking volunteers for patrol, records

The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking volunteers for the following positions. Hours and days of service are flexible, and training is provided:

Volunteers are needed as patrol officers, records support and officer and victim assistance in the Family Violence Unit; the Neighborhood Good Works Crew needs people who would like to help the elderly or community members with disabilities for projects like mowing and minor yard work (all tools are supplied by the town); volunteer facilities assistants open, close and secure the Library Crystal Room before and after meetings and special events on Saturdays, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.; and at the library drive-up window, volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays; volunteers are also needed for the adult literacy program, to help adults learn to read or improve their reading skills.

For more information about volunteering for the Town of Prescott Valley in any of these positions, call Heidi Dahms Foster, 928-759-3123, or see the website www.pvaz.net and click on jobs/volunteers.

Fandomania at the library July 28

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 28, the Prescott Valley Public Library will be hosting “Fandomania: a Comic Con Event.”

This exciting all-ages program will combine comics, movies, books and gaming with local businesses, authors and artists to provide a whole day of exciting and unique workshops and activities. Wear your favorite book/movie/television character and join the fun.

For more information, contact Shelbie (smarks@pvaz.net or 928-759-3038) at the Prescott Valley Public Library.

Town in need of volunteers Board of Adjustment

This is a volunteer position, by appointment of the Prescott Valley Town Council, requiring general knowledge of zoning concepts and town codes. Applicants must live and reside within the Town of Prescott Valley.

The board interprets and enforces town code, including in regard to zoning. Applications are available at the town manager’s office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Civic Circle, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

Franklin Phonetic accepting students

Franklin Phonetic Primary School is accepting enrollment for the 2018-19 school year. At the present time, there are openings in most grade levels, a news release states.

Enrollment forms will be accepted for other grades that are currently full. Students will be kept on a waiting list should openings occur. To obtain an enrollment form, visit the school at 6116 E. Highway 69 (just east of Big Sporting Goods), or visit www.franklinphoneticschool.com.

Franklin School has been in operation since 1996. It has a traditional nature with an emphasis on the fine arts as well as academics. Franklin School is a public charter school and there is no fee to attend.



Tickets on sale for Jay Leno performance

Yavapai College has launched its Golden Anniversary celebration with one of the best emcees in the history of show business. Beloved comedian, Mark Twain Prize-winner and longtime Tonight Show host Jay Leno performs Saturday night, Aug. 25, at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. Tickets went on sale Monday, May 14, for this one-of-a-kind, one-night-only YCPAC Celebrity Performance. Tickets start at $69. For reservations or more information, contact the YCPAC Box Office, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 928-776-2000 (or 877-928-4253 toll free).

Monthly cruise-in meets 4th Thursday

The Prescott Antique Auto Club (PAAC) has moved its monthly “Cruise In With the PAAC” to a new location. After six years behind the Olive Garden restaurant, they are relocating to the outer parking lot behind the BMO Harris Bank, in downtown Prescott. The bank is at the corner of Sheldon and Montezuma streets. The cruise will start at 4 p.m. and, weather permitting, go until 8 p.m., the fourth Thursday of the month, from April to October. There are drawings and other activities.

The public is welcome to attend. Nonmember cars are welcome. There is a great deal of participation from the businesses located in the shopping center. Sprouts will be sponsoring the cars entered each month.

Each drive, as well as members of PAAC in attendance, will receive a ticket automatically entered in a drawing for a gift card from Sprouts. Other businesses helping make the cruise a fun event include: Walgreen’s, Staples, Canton Dragon, Brown Bag Burgers, Chipotle, Starbucks, Panda Express, Subway, and Swirl-N-Top frozen treats.

The Veterans Resource Centers (VRC) of America will have a booth at the cruise each month. Along with collecting non-perishable items for the food bank, the VRCA will be there for any veteran in need of assistance. The VRC will have someone at the cruise each month.

Families are invited to the Cruise In With the PAAC event. This will be a fun early evening in downtown Prescott each month. For more information, contact Ali at 928-771-2521.

‘Oh My Aching Back!’ topic of speech

The Prescott Valley Public Library is partnering with the Yavapai Regional Medical Center Speakers Bureau to bring an “Oh My Aching Back!” presentation with Al Peraza, PT, DPT.

Learn basic anatomy, function, common spine problems and how to best care for your back. The presentation is at noon Thursday, July 19, in the library’s third-floor Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

Please register online at yrmc.eventbrite.com or call 928-708-4636.

Copper State Detachment meets

The “Copper State” Detachment 906 of the Marine Corps League meets the fourth Wednesday of each month at the VFW Post 10227, 2375 N. 5th St., Prescott Valley. Social Hour is from 6 to 7 p.m. The group participates in VA volunteer services, Young Marines and Toys for Tots and provides color guard for parades; flag posting for patriotic events; and honor guard at veteran services. Visit www.copperstate906mcl.org for information.

Seeking volunteer literacy and ESL tutors

The Prescott Valley Adult Literacy Group is seeking volunteer literacy and ESL tutors. If you would like to make a difference in the lives of adults who need help with reading and writing or learning to speak English as a second language, the group has just the opportunity for you.

The Adult Literacy Group provides the training and books, you provide the commitment to help the individual student you will be paired with. You will meet your student once per week for an hour to hour and a half at the Prescott or Prescott Valley Library, or other locations suited to you both.

The group has 55 tutors, who make a life-changing difference, one student at a time. For information, or to sign up for the next training class, call and leave a message for Kathy Lewis at 928-759-3049. Their office is located at the Prescott Valley Library, 7401 Civic Circle in Prescott Valley.

D-H Library book sale ongoing

The Dewey-Humboldt Library’s book sale is continuing. During regular library hours, use the 2735 N. Corral Street entrance from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. A great selection of gift-quality hardbacks is available for $1 and paperbacks for 25 cents, includes westerns, history, romance, travel, cooking, religion, sports, etc. Call 928-632-5049 for more information.

Rainwater harvesting testing available

If you live in the Dewey-Humboldt or Mayer area (within 10 miles of the Iron King Mine), and harvest rainwater for garden use, the University of Arizona invites you to participate in Project Harvest. Project Harvest participants will collect harvested water, soil and vegetable samples to determine the concentration (or not) of potential contaminants.



There is no cost to participate, and all supplies and training is provided.

If you are interested in more information, visit projectharvest.arizona.edu. You may sign up on the website to receive additional information, or contact the local Community Health Educator directly at margaretdewey@email.arizona.edu.

Art classes for youth available

Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department is proud to introduce one of its newest learning opportunities, Art Club! Local youth are invited to join classes led by local, professional artists who work in a variety of media.

This is a chance to learn new techniques, improve your current art skills, learn about artists and movements and work collaboratively with other artists.

These classes are suitable for anyone ages 12 to 25; all levels of experience (beginner to advanced) are encouraged to join. Students with experience will be encouraged to help younger and less experienced artists. Students will have opportunities to show their work in public exhibits, join in critiques, work on community projects and learn how to frame, market and sell their work.

Lessons are approximately half an hour of instruction followed by one to two hours of time to complete projects. In addition to general instruction, teachers will provide one-on-one assistance to students as they work. Pre-registration is required and spaces are limited. Registration is available on our website — go to the Parks and Recreation page and click “Register Online” to see the class portfolio and sign up for classes, you must create a free account to sign up.

Library book clubs meeting

Prescott Valley Public Library hosts two book clubs each month. If you’re looking for a book club to join, check us out.



Book clubs prove that books bring people together and the summer months are the perfect time to join our book clubs. If you have questions, please contact Carol at 928-759-6193.

The PVPL Book Club group meets each month on the third Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the Genealogy Room (second floor).



The PVPL Afterthoughts Book Club group meets each month on the fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Genealogy Room (second floor).