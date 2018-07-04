School district to ask voters for $15M bond

Robert Walker, parent of two Humboldt Unified School District students and one graduate, told the school board the district is in need of $20 million. This wasn’t anything board members didn’t already know.

Walker, one of the district’s bond and override committee members, recommended the board approve a $15 million “modest” bond request to the voters after conducting a survey of the community, which indicated support for that amount. The board unanimously agreed following presentations by Superintendent Dan Streeter and the district’s bond company at its June 26 Special Meeting.

Streeter said bond will meet the needs of the district in five categories; all will help keep the district functional and the students safe.

“This is not an inspirational bond, it is a needs bond,” he said.

The district has $3 million in its capital budget, and is looking at least $7 million in immediate needs. The five categories are: schools’ front office remodels, fire alarm and security systems, technology improvement and upgrades, transportation, and repairs on heating and air conditioning units, roofs and classroom furniture.

While Gov. Doug Ducey’s budget included raises to one employee group — teachers — HUSD has given raises to all its employee groups: certified, classified and professional.

In addition, said Finance Director Cynthia Windham, although it was welcome money, districts can’t use it for purposes other than salaries. “We can’t move it around to the places we need it,” she said.

Over the past several years, the Arizona School Facilities Board (ASFB) has severely cut funding for school districts. In addition, HUSD diverted some money from its capital budget for salary increases to retain employees. Board President Rich Adler said, “We can’t do that forever.”

SAFETY/SECURITY

Following a study of safety issues at each school site, the board focused on front office spaces. The estimated cost of $1.1 million for remodels excludes any renovations to the district administration offices, Bright Future Pre-School campus, and exterior fencing and access control points outside of the school buildings.

With the exception of Liberty Traditional School and Glassford Hill Middle School, the fire alarm systems at other locations are more than 10 years old. The district has been replacing components and using adapter kits.

All campuses are safe and properly monitored, Streeter said. However, the ongoing support and upgrades of the systems are becoming more challenging and costly. About $900,000 in bond money would standardize the fire alarm system across the district. “A major system component failure could require a full system overhaul,” he said.

SCHOOL SAFETY

Adler said the district wants to be proactive when it comes to student safety. About $2.5 million is needed for security cameras and video storage servers. These would monitor the perimeter of all school sites, entry points and the main office public areas.

The Arizona Auditor General’s report found that HUSD is a very efficient district in its use of funding, even though the district is in the 15th percentile for student funding per pupil, Streeter said. Many Arizona school districts already are using override and bond money to fulfill budget needs. He would like the community to have the opportunity to be a part of student safety and student learning.

TECHNOLOGY

The district’s 2020 Strategic Plan calls for providing students with laptops and for the upgrading of technology infrastructure. About $6.6 million of bond money would accomplish this.

“While our network currently meets and exceeds our needs, it will become a bottleneck in the years to come if not regularly upgraded,” Streeter said.

The plan includes 1:1 access for student devices for grades 3-12, and one computer cart per grade level for grades K-2. Many of the staff computers are more than eight years old and need upgrading or replacing with refurbished desktop computers.

TRANSPORTATION

The district’s fleet of 84 buses includes two buses that are more than 45 years old, and nine more buses that are 25 years old or more. Six buses have more than 300,000 miles, and 19 additional buses have 200,000 miles or more.

Some settlement money from the Volkswagen lawsuit may pay for two buses, Streeter said. About $1.5 million of bond money would pay for 10 new buses. “We have an ancient fleet of buses and we never seem to be able to catch up,” Adler said. “There is a lot of justification for asking for a bond at this time, and I’m 100 percent in favor.”

In addition to buses, the funds would pay for a commercial-grade tractor and attachments (spreader, blade, backhoe, wood chipper and aerator).

FACILITIES REPAIRS

Currently, the district is replacing 108 heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC) units. Streeter said after this work is completed, the district still has 61 units more than 15 years old and another 61 more than 12 years old.

Several campuses have had roofs replaced using ASFB funds. Still needed are new roofs for the I Building at Bradshaw Mountain High School ($250,000), library and cafeteria at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School ($72,000), district office ($50,000), transportation ($80,000), E Building at Liberty Traditional ($45,000), gym at Humboldt Elementary ($60,000) and the former district office ($95,000).

Streeter said in his seven years with the district, spending new furniture has not occurred. He estimates $10,000 per classroom for furniture needs. Each elementary school has about 25 classroom which totals $250,000 per school for six of nine schools. The bond will allow $2.4 million to cover renovations, repairs and improvement to classrooms and facilities.

“There’s not enough in the bond to take care of all classrooms,” Streeter said. Instead, the district will focus on those that are most in need of furniture.

Board members asked which items are immediate needs. Streeter said he sees fire suppression systems, technology infrastructure, buses, HVAC units and roofs as “must haves.”

“The reality is that the needs keep coming,” Adler said. “For us, a conservative board, this is a needs-based bond.”

Board member Ryan Gray agreed. “What’s been drilled down here is absolutely essential. For the safety of students, it begins with buses leaving their door, to the campuses, to being safe online. These are the things our community expects us to provide,” he said.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR HOMEOWNERS

Michael Vallelee, managing director with Stifel Advantage, presented the board with options for the issuance of bonds. The state requires using a net full cash assessed value and net limited assessed property value to calculate taxes using a 10-year average growth rate of 0.69 percent.

However, since 2014-15, growth in property values has increased and he conservatively predicts the percentage to be 4.8 percent. The state requires that 10-year calculation be used in the bond pamphlet, however, he added.

State law also mandates that bonds be paid off in 20 years, but the district can decide whether to pay off in 18, 15, or fewer years. In addition, they can issue bonds at different time frames, $10 million in 2019 and $5 million in 2022, for instance.

Vallelee recommends spreading out the bond money that goes toward technology needs to make best use of future innovations. He also recommends not paying off bonds in shorter time frames.

“People moving into the district after five years don’t pay anything if the district pays off its bonds within five years,” he explained.

Using the 0.69 percent on a 20-year bond, homeowners would pay an average 23.5 cents per $100,000 assessed value. For a home valued at 85 percent of market value ($137,540 average in the district), which is the price used to assess tax rates, homeowners would pay $32.25 per year, about $2.69 per month.

For less than half the price of a Starbucks’ coffee every month, students will be safer, Adler said.

Using the more realistic 4.8 percent valuation, the same homeowner would pay $24.80 per year (or $18.03/$100,000 assessed value) or $2.07 per month.

Commercial property owners are assessed at a higher rate, and agricultural and vacant properties would pay slightly more than homeowners’ assessment.

The district still has about $3.7 million in debt service from a $41 million bond approved by voters in 2006 on which taxpayers pay about 90 cents per $100,000 assessed value. This will be paid off in eight years. Voters denied an override request in 2013.

