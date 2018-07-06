Help with school supplies offered to families in need

More than 1,200 schoolchildren benefitted from the community’s good will and donations of school supplies this past year through the Coalition for Compassion and Justice (CCJ) and its Fair Start program.

This year, in a collaborative effort, Yavapai County Food Bank is providing backpacks with school supplies for Prescott Valley students in need with a new program called Start-Right.

The program will offer supplies to students from low-income families.

“They (CCJ) asked us if we could do this, and it’s been a bigger project than what we expected,” said Lynn Passfield, Right-Start assistant events coordinator. “This is our first year. We’re scrambling to get all the supplies. We’ve bought the backpacks, but we need the supplies.”

Donations, either monetary or the supplies themselves, include the following items:

Backpacks suitable for grades 7-12, 1- to 3-inch binders, eight-count tab dividers, spiral and composition notebooks, pocket folders, blue/black/red pens, colored pencils, crayons, washable markers, glue sticks and child-safe scissors.

“Those are some of the things we most need,” Passfield said. Any extra supplies such as rulers, copy paper, calculators, are also welcomed as donations, she added.

Distribution takes place at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 21, at the Civic Center between the Library and Police Department, 7501 E. Civic Circle, Prescott Valley. Parents attending without children must bring a birth certificate or other form of ID for each child.

A week before giving out supplies, Right-Start will set up outside two Walmart stores to collect school supply donations from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 14, at the Glassford Hill Road store in Prescott Valley as well as the store on Gail Gardner Way in Prescott.

Donations also can be dropped off at the Yavapai County Food Bank, 8866 E. Long Mesa Drive in Prescott Valley. Check donations can be mailed to the same address, zip code 86314.

Volunteers are needed to fill backpacks and help on distribution day. If you can help, contact Lynn Passfield at lynn@yavapaifoodbank.org.

CCJ is providing school supplies directly to one school in each of the three local districts: Mountain View Elementary in Prescott Valley’s Humboldt Unified School District; Lincoln Elementary in Prescott Unified School District; and Chino Valley High School.

If a Mountain View student is in need of a backpack, he or she can receive one on July 21, but will not receive supplies that duplicate what the classroom already will have on hand.

For more information, call 928-499-8857 or email lynn@yavapaifoodbank.org.