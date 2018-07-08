Letter: Observe evolution?

Editor:

In reply to the letter by Victor Holm bashing Diane Douglas for saying that the point of education is to be seekers of truth, I am a retired public school history teacher and I applaud Douglas for saying that and for trying to change the wording in the biology textbooks that promote evolution as a fact.

This absurd position is taken by Holm as he states, “Scientists consider evolution as an observed fact…” I wonder how you can observe something that supposedly happened millions and billions of years ago? When the princess kisses the frog and it turns into a prince it is a fairy tale, but wait – just add millions of years to this story and it magically becomes science! Evolution is a fairy tale for grown-ups, with no evidence to support it.

He also states that, “What no scientist doubts is that evolution occurred.” I laughed out loud when I read that one. There are an estimated 10,000 scientists in America who do not believe in the story of evolution, and Holm would not have had to look very hard to find many of them with their presence on the web.

You can start by talking to Kevin Anderson, Ph.D. in microbiology, who heads the Creation Research Society’s research facility just north of Chino Valley, and then go to www.discovery.org, where you will find over 1,000 scientists who have signed a statement expressing their disbelief in evolution.

And if that’s not enough for you, you can find more creation scientists at www.aig.org; www.creation.com; www.icr.org; and www.creationresearch.org. Before you write something next time Holm, try opening your eyes.

David McNabb

Prescott