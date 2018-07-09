Fight, shooting in Prescott Valley between brothers over drugs lands one in jail

Steven Moya, 27, of Prescott Valley got into a fight with his brother, 30-year-old Nathaniel, at a home on Western Boulevard about missing illicit and prescription drugs, resulting in a shooting and the younger brother going to jail Monday, July 9, police said.

Just before 9 a.m., Prescott Valley police responded to a report of shots fired in the 5200 block of Western Boulevard in Prescott Valley, near Tranquil Boulevard.

Upon Steven’s arrival at his brothers’ house, he confronted Nathaniel in the front yard, according to a news release from Sgt. Jason Kaufman. The two began to argue, and moments later, Steven pulled out a 9mm handgun and told Nathaniel that he was going to shoot him in the leg for taking his drugs.

A witness told officers that Nathaniel then attacked Steven and the gun went off, striking the ground and some rocks, Kaufman said. As the wrestling match continued, Nathaniel managed to grab Steven’s hand and force the gun into the ground. The handgun firing fired again, after which it became dysfunctional.

Steven fled the scene, Kaufman added. After the gun was fired a second time, a neighbor called the police. The witness described the vehicle in which Steven fled as a silver 1989 Toyota half-ton pickup truck with a camper shell, with an Arizona license plate.

As Prescott Valley police responded to the area they located a vehicle on Spouse Drive at Sauter Drive East matching the description of the one Steven was driving. Officers conducted a high risk stop and took Steven into custody without incident, the news release states.

The gun was recovered at the scene on Western Drive, Kufman wrote. Two other adults and three children were inside the residence where the gun was discharged. No citizens or police officers were injured during the incident or arrest.

Officers booked Steven Moya into the Yavapai County jail in Prescott. He faces multiple charges including one count of aggravated assault with a weapon / domestic violence (a felony), six counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon / domestic violence (felonies), and six counts of felony endangerment.

The Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies, or Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.